Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former adviser convicted over false documents

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 30 NOV 2023   12:36PM

Former financial adviser David Fong and his practice Fong Financial Planners have been convicted and sentenced in a Perth court for three counts of dishonest conduct.

Fong, who was an authorised representative of AMP Financial Planning between January 2004 to December 2014, was found to have falsified information when providing superannuation and insurance advice.

Specifically, he intentionally failed to disclose all relevant information relating to the personal circumstances of the clients, including details of their health and medical history.

The incomplete disclosure put clients at risk of not being covered as it meant they had now met  the duty of disclosure owed to the insurer.

In 2017, the corporate regulator permanently banned Fong from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities.

Three years later, Fong was charged and granted conditional bail.

While he initially attempted to appeal ASIC's decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Fong pleaded guilty on March 24.

In sentencing yesterday, her Honour Judge Zempilas noted that there was a degree of persistence in Fong Financial Planners' conduct, which had occurred over a three-month period.

Judge Zempilas added that the offending involved repeated breaches of trust in relation to separate clients who had relied on Fong Financial Planners.

"Members of the public necessarily place their faith and trust in financial advisers and services and any breach of trust in those circumstances is therefore serious," Judge Zempilas said.

Judge Zempilas considered the significant and unjustifiable risks that the clients would have faced if they were required to make a claim under their insurance policies, and the relevance of general deterrence for offences of this nature.

"Mitigating factors, including Fong Financial Planners' early guilty pleas, other financial consequences to the company as a result of the conduct, and the low risk of reoffending given ASIC banning orders in place against its sole director were also taken into account by Judge Zempilas when handing down the sentence," ASIC said.

At the time of Fong's offending, the maximum penalty for an individual for engaging in dishonest conduct while providing financial advice and carrying on a financial services business was 10 years imprisonment, a fine of either $765,000 or three times the total value of the benefits reasonably attributable to the offence, or both.

The maximum penalty for a company was a fine of either $7.65 million or three times the total value of the benefits reasonably attributable to the offence, or 10% of turnover in the 12-month period ending at the end of the month in which the offence was committed.

Read more: Fong Financial PlannersASICDavid FongHonour Judge Zempilas
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC confirms adviser registration deadline
BBY manager charged with aiding and abetting
ASIC forced to pay James Mawhinney's legal costs
Treasury mulls reforming use of genetic test results by life insurers
ASIC investigates iExtend over possible unlicensed conduct
ASIC freezes out former Magnolia Capital director
ASX awards settlement, clearing mandate
AFCA tightens wholesale investor remit
ASIC strips institutional broker's AFSL
E&P settles class action for $16m

Editor's Choice

Link names retirement, super product lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Link Group has named a chief product officer to lead the development and strategic direction of its retirement and superannuation solutions.

OnePath cops $5m fine over fees for no service

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Federal Court has imposed a $5 million penalty on OnePath Custodians for unlawfully deducting adviser service fees from members.

FCA mulls capital requirements for firms giving bad advice

ANDREW MCKEAN
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed mandating personal investment firms, commonly known as investment advisers, to pre-emptively calculate and secure sufficient capital for potential redress liabilities.

Future Group acquires Verve Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just a month on from taking on GuildSuper, Future Group has now acquired 100% of women-focused fund Verve Super.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.