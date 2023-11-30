Former adviser convicted over false documents

Former financial adviser David Fong and his practice Fong Financial Planners have been convicted and sentenced in a Perth court for three counts of dishonest conduct.

Fong, who was an authorised representative of AMP Financial Planning between January 2004 to December 2014, was found to have falsified information when providing superannuation and insurance advice.

Specifically, he intentionally failed to disclose all relevant information relating to the personal circumstances of the clients, including details of their health and medical history.

The incomplete disclosure put clients at risk of not being covered as it meant they had now met the duty of disclosure owed to the insurer.

In 2017, the corporate regulator permanently banned Fong from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities.

Three years later, Fong was charged and granted conditional bail.

While he initially attempted to appeal ASIC's decision to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Fong pleaded guilty on March 24.

In sentencing yesterday, her Honour Judge Zempilas noted that there was a degree of persistence in Fong Financial Planners' conduct, which had occurred over a three-month period.

Judge Zempilas added that the offending involved repeated breaches of trust in relation to separate clients who had relied on Fong Financial Planners.

"Members of the public necessarily place their faith and trust in financial advisers and services and any breach of trust in those circumstances is therefore serious," Judge Zempilas said.

Judge Zempilas considered the significant and unjustifiable risks that the clients would have faced if they were required to make a claim under their insurance policies, and the relevance of general deterrence for offences of this nature.

"Mitigating factors, including Fong Financial Planners' early guilty pleas, other financial consequences to the company as a result of the conduct, and the low risk of reoffending given ASIC banning orders in place against its sole director were also taken into account by Judge Zempilas when handing down the sentence," ASIC said.

At the time of Fong's offending, the maximum penalty for an individual for engaging in dishonest conduct while providing financial advice and carrying on a financial services business was 10 years imprisonment, a fine of either $765,000 or three times the total value of the benefits reasonably attributable to the offence, or both.

The maximum penalty for a company was a fine of either $7.65 million or three times the total value of the benefits reasonably attributable to the offence, or 10% of turnover in the 12-month period ending at the end of the month in which the offence was committed.