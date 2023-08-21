Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Foresters Financial launches tax-effective education bond

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 21 AUG 2023   11:57AM

Foresters Financial has rolled out a new education bond, offering a tax-effective avenue for families to save for their children's education.

The education bond operates under a "scholarship plan" framework, allowing bond administrators to benefit from tax deductions. These deductions are then available to investors when they access funds for education expenses.

Additionally, the bond provides options for investors to designate alternative beneficiaries. It permits contributions from blended families, grandparents, relatives, and friends.

Foresters chief executive Emma Sakellaris said: "A key aspect of education bonds is the variety of ways it can be used and the flexibility it provides, including tax benefits, estate planning and generational transfer of wealth capabilities."

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"Families can access funds at any time and can use it to claim anything associated with education. Whether that be anything from tuition fees, accommodation, travel, and equipment."

Sakellaris continued noting education has emerged as a primary concern for parents and grandparents amid intense financial pressures currently being experienced.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"The rising cost of living and education fees has subsequently had a flow on effect, impacting the ability for families to finance their children's education which then impacts their abilities entering the ever-competitive job market," she said.

"An education bond allows for a long-term savings plan for families to plan and invest in their future generations educational outcomes, capabilities and reduce financial stress."

Read more: Education bondForesters FinancialEmma SakellarisTax deductionsInvestment
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry fund cuts insurance costs
AMP's largest super option yields 9.1% return
Federated Hermes secures $486m for private equity fund
HESTA generates 9.59% investment return
AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23
Rest bolsters impact portfolio with private equity investment
BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery
AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer
Active fund outperformance mostly short-lived: SPIVA
JPMorgan developing investment advice AI

Editor's Choice

AMP settles class action for $110m

KARREN VERGARA
AMP has put to bed a class action relating to fee for no service scandals and misleading regulators as exposed by the Royal Commission but claims no responsibility in settling for $110 million.

Zenith chief exits, names successor

KARREN VERGARA
The chief executive of Zenith Investment Partners will step down as the firm's chief operating officer assumes the top job.

Iress sells MFA business, reports $140m loss

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Iress is selling its managed funds administration business and will not pay an interim dividend, opting instead to reduce debt as it progresses its transformation project.

Watershed Funds Management appoints head of distribution

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Watershed Funds Management has welcomed Lydia Pearson as its head of distribution, responsible for leading its engagement with financial advisers and licensees.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.