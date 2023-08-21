Foresters Financial launches tax-effective education bond

Foresters Financial has rolled out a new education bond, offering a tax-effective avenue for families to save for their children's education.

The education bond operates under a "scholarship plan" framework, allowing bond administrators to benefit from tax deductions. These deductions are then available to investors when they access funds for education expenses.

Additionally, the bond provides options for investors to designate alternative beneficiaries. It permits contributions from blended families, grandparents, relatives, and friends.

Foresters chief executive Emma Sakellaris said: "A key aspect of education bonds is the variety of ways it can be used and the flexibility it provides, including tax benefits, estate planning and generational transfer of wealth capabilities."

"Families can access funds at any time and can use it to claim anything associated with education. Whether that be anything from tuition fees, accommodation, travel, and equipment."

Sakellaris continued noting education has emerged as a primary concern for parents and grandparents amid intense financial pressures currently being experienced.

"The rising cost of living and education fees has subsequently had a flow on effect, impacting the ability for families to finance their children's education which then impacts their abilities entering the ever-competitive job market," she said.

"An education bond allows for a long-term savings plan for families to plan and invest in their future generations educational outcomes, capabilities and reduce financial stress."