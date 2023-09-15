Newspaper icon
First Australians Capital appoints managing partner, receives $9m backing

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 15 SEP 2023   11:56AM

First Australians Capital (FAC) has named Benson Saulo as its managing partner as it receives a $9 million grant from the Paul Ramsay Foundation (PRF) to drive future expansion and development.

Saulo, who commences the role effective immediately, will be responsible for facilitating private investment and capital into Indigenous businesses, as well as increasing impact within the Indigenous economy through corporate development and advisory services.

FAC said the appointment of Saulo, who has over 18 years of experience in finance, international engagement, economic development, and social impact, completes its new leadership team.

Prior to FAC, he was the first Indigenous person to be appointed an Australian Consul-General with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission based in Houston.

Saulo spent close to three years in the role driving forward Australia's diplomatic, economic, and trade agenda. He also served as the sector lead for healthcare across the Americas, with a specific focus on advanced therapeutics, digital health, and medical devices.

Additionally, he was responsible for building relationships between First Nations peoples globally, facilitating trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Saulo also previously spent over three years at Australian Unity in various roles, including head of partnership investments.

He said, following his time in the US, it's exciting to reconnect with the community and re-engage the vibrant Indigenous business ecosystem in Australia.

"It's a privilege to join Australia's only Indigenous-led national business advisory and social impact fund and be given the opportunity to leverage my experience better to support First Nations businesses and entrepreneurs across the country, to build wealth for Indigenous communities and walk beside them on their impact journey," he said.

Saulo added FAC has been an established and trusted name across the impact investing landscape for over a decade.

"I hope to build on its success and continue the important work to support Indigenous businesses to drive commercial and social impact," he said.

Meanwhile, the $9 million grant from the PRF is intended to strengthen its organisational resilience and sustainability.

FAC's managing partner Brian Wyborn told Financial Standard the Aussie foundation had provided the organisation with a grant to scale, grow, and get to the catalytic space at the big end of town..

"Thanks to the PRF's trust in FAC, these funds will empower FAC to decide how we approach our strategy to better support First Nations businesses and entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for Indigenous peoples," he said.

"PRF's commitment to FAC is allowing us to unlock innovation and self-determination for hundreds of Indigenous businesses and founders."

PRF's chief executive Kristy Muir added the organisation was proud to support FAC at a time when it was consolidating for further growth.

"The PRF has been a long-time supporter of the work of FAC in its vital work in supporting the Indigenous economy," she said.

"We are proud to provide further capital investment into FAC's operations to support its work and look forward to being a part of this next phase for the organisation."

FAC said it has been operating a $13 million concept fund since 2021 and has deployed $9.1 million as of June 30 across 51 finance facilities.

FACPRFFirst Australians CapitalFirst NationsBenson SauloPaul Ramsay FoundationAustralian Consul-GeneralAustralian TradeAustralian UnityBrian WybornInvestment CommissionKristy Muir
