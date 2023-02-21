Newspaper icon
Fintech joins forces with advice students

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 21 FEB 2023   12:42PM

A technology firm has introduced its software to the University of Technology Sydney's financial advice students in a bid to offer practical experience before they graduate.

Students studying the Master of Financial Planning at UTS are being provided with hands-on work experience with Asendium's financial planning software.

Twenty-three students enrolled in the superannuation module were the first to use Asendium's technology. There are more than 100 students enrolled in the master's program.

Danny Leung, a lecturer from the university's financial department, said the collaboration will expose students to the latest technology in the industry.

"We are confident that this will not only enhance their education, but also give them a competitive edge when they enter the job market," Leung said.

Asendium chief executive Scott Miller commented: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the University of Technology Sydney to promote financial planning education and give students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience on the technology used in the industry."

Miller added that he hopes the partnership "will inspire students to pursue careers in the field and make a positive impact on the industry".

The course runs for one-and-a-half years full-time or three years part-time. For those working full-time, most subjects are delivered via a mix of online learning and face-to-face interaction over two weekends.

Upon completing the program, students earn 72 credit points, comprising nine core subjects (totalling 54 credit points) plus elective subjects (totalling 18 credit points).

