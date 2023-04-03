Financial Advice Association Australia officially launches

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) today has officially launched, finalising the low-awaited merger between the Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) and the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA).

The FAAA unveiled a new leadership team comprising David Sharpe as chair and Michelle Veitch as deputy chair. AFA national president Sam Perera will not join the FAAA.

"I have decided to refocus my time toward my family, staff and practice who have been patient with my absence whilst I served on the AFA board. I will remain an active member of the FAAA and continue to contribute in the areas of policy and advocacy," Perera said.

Perera will remain as AFA president and a board member until it is wound up. Sarah Abood leads the FAAA as chief executive, while AFA chief executive Phil Anderson is the general manager of transition and acts as interim general manager of policy and advocacy. Anderson took on the latter role after Ben Marshan left the post in March.

Joining the FAAA board as directors from the FPA are Diana D'Ambra, Kearsten James, William Johns, Jade Khao, Julie Matheson, Angela Martyn and Julian Place.

From the AFA, Katherine Hayes, Patricia Garcia and Shaun McDonagh sit on the new board.

FPA and AFA members can renew their memberships in May. All branding, website and membership activity will fully transition under the FAAA branding by June 30.

"I urge all members to renew with the new association. The FAAA will speak with one strong voice for the vast majority of financial advisers in the Australian market, as we work towards ensuring better outcomes for advice practices and their clients," Veitch said.

Sharpe thanked Perera for his work as the AFA national president and commitment to bringing our two associations together.

"I also thank the other AFA directors who have worked so hard to make this merger a reality. I would also like to acknowledge and thank Marisa Broome who, as immediate past chair of the FPA, was deeply involved in the early stages of talks and integral to the ultimate success of our merger," he said.