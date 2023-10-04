Newspaper icon
FIIG Securities picks Equity Trustees for new fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:38PM

FIIG Securities has selected Equity Trustees to be the trustee of its newly launched Australian bond fund.

Equity Trustees has won the mandate to serve as trustee of the FIIG Australian Bond Fund which provides investors with capital stability and income through a portfolio of investment-grade Australian fixed interest securities. This includes government and corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, cash, and enhanced cash instruments.

The fund is overseen by FIIG head of portfolio management Kieran Quaine and portfolio manager Megan Romeo and seeks to outperform the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+Yr benchmark over three-year rolling periods.

"We are excited to be working with Equity Trustees to launch the FIIG Australian Bond Fund, which will provide investors with access to diversified fixed-interest securities with the dual goal of protecting capital while also generating excess returns," FIIG Securities chief executive Alex Welch said.

"Our active management process, paired with our investment philosophy, means that investors will gain exposure to a professionally managed, broad range of fixed-income securities."

Meanwhile, Equity Trustees executive general manager of corporate and superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey said the firm is delighted to be selected as trustee for the new fund, adding that the firm is focused on working with FIIG "in this continuously evolving fixed income asset class."

FIIG Securities currently manages $300 million in individually managed accounts across four fixed income strategies and has a further $5 billion of funds under advice.

"Our vision has been to pioneer an environment in Australia where the fixed income asset class is well understood and easily accessed, offering investors a diverse range of fixed income solutions," said Welch.

He added the firm believes the significant increase in yields and return opportunity in the bond asset class makes the FIIG Australian Bond Fund a compelling proposition for investors.

"Our history and expertise in funds governance allow us to complement FIIG's depth of experience within the fixed-income universe," he concluded.

