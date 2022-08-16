Fiducian sees record inflows, eyes expansion

Fiducian has recorded an underlying profit increase of 11% and seen record net inflows of $309 million, as it sets its sights on New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Reporting to the ASX, Fiducian said its underlying net profit for the year to June 30 came in at $15.7 million, up from $14.1 million. Meanwhile, net inflows were up 35% year on year to hit a new record of $309 million.

Funds under management, administration and advice were also up 5%, accounting for both recent share market declines and acquisition of client bases. Fiducian acquired the financial planning arm of People's Choice Credit Union, adding $1.1 billion at the time. Fiducian said it also acquired additional FUA of $70 million.

"Management and the board remain positive for further growth of Fiducian in the future. Wars always end and modern medicine finds cures for pandemics," executive chair Indy Singh said.

"Our expanded network of financial advisers is expected to deliver funds flows that exceed our recent record-breaking year. Significant effort is being directed to distribution of new products and services and as well, we remain on the lookout for further earnings per share accretive acquisitions of client bases.

"As is always the case, the recent market volatility may likely be offset by strong share market growth in years to come and we intend to capitalise on this transformation for the benefit of our shareholders, stakeholders and people."

Fiducian now has 86 financial advisers on its books across 47 offices, primarily in New South Wales; 44% are franchisee, while 56% are salaried.

Fiducian said it intends to continue acquiring client books with high synergy benefits and to "drive recruitment of new planners to the dealer group with cultural alignment and mutual growth opportunities".

The group said it sees growth opportunities in the disintegration of large wealth businesses and in its ability to attract independent financial advisers and firms breaking away from larger dealer groups. It also sees opportunity in expanding its SMA offering and also additional white-labels and badges.

On the funds management side, Fiducian said it sees opportunities for growth in the distribution of its products to wholesale non-advised clients and expansion of its fund distribution in New Zealand. It also flagged the funds passport regime as an opportunity, citing Japan, South Korea and Thailand as markets of interest. It added that it's eyeing universities, charities and family offices as strong candidates for its multi-manager offering.