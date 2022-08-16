Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Fiducian sees record inflows, eyes expansion

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:21PM

Fiducian has recorded an underlying profit increase of 11% and seen record net inflows of $309 million, as it sets its sights on New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Reporting to the ASX, Fiducian said its underlying net profit for the year to June 30 came in at $15.7 million, up from $14.1 million. Meanwhile, net inflows were up 35% year on year to hit a new record of $309 million.

Funds under management, administration and advice were also up 5%, accounting for both recent share market declines and acquisition of client bases. Fiducian acquired the financial planning arm of People's Choice Credit Union, adding $1.1 billion at the time. Fiducian said it also acquired additional FUA of $70 million.

"Management and the board remain positive for further growth of Fiducian in the future. Wars always end and modern medicine finds cures for pandemics," executive chair Indy Singh said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Our expanded network of financial advisers is expected to deliver funds flows that exceed our recent record-breaking year. Significant effort is being directed to distribution of new products and services and as well, we remain on the lookout for further earnings per share accretive acquisitions of client bases.

"As is always the case, the recent market volatility may likely be offset by strong share market growth in years to come and we intend to capitalise on this transformation for the benefit of our shareholders, stakeholders and people."

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Fiducian now has 86 financial advisers on its books across 47 offices, primarily in New South Wales; 44% are franchisee, while 56% are salaried.

Fiducian said it intends to continue acquiring client books with high synergy benefits and to "drive recruitment of new planners to the dealer group with cultural alignment and mutual growth opportunities".

The group said it sees growth opportunities in the disintegration of large wealth businesses and in its ability to attract independent financial advisers and firms breaking away from larger dealer groups. It also sees opportunity in expanding its SMA offering and also additional white-labels and badges.

On the funds management side, Fiducian said it sees opportunities for growth in the distribution of its products to wholesale non-advised clients and expansion of its fund distribution in New Zealand. It also flagged the funds passport regime as an opportunity, citing Japan, South Korea and Thailand as markets of interest. It added that it's eyeing universities, charities and family offices as strong candidates for its multi-manager offering.

Read more: FiducianIndy Singh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business
Fiducian expands NZ footprint
Fiducian's FUA inches to $4bn
Fiducian profit, growth jump
Fiducian looks to gain from change
No evidence of fear-driven withdrawals so far: Fiducian
Advice industry compresses
Dealer group buys bank advice arm
Grandfathered commissions deadline challenging: AFA
Fiducian acquires Perth financial planning firm

Editor's Choice

MSC Trustees adds to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The fund services provider has welcomed two financial services industry veterans to its board ahead of its application to obtain CCIV authority.

AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake

CASSANDRA BALDINI
AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) and Invest Blue will co-invest in Virtual Business Partners (VBP), a paraplanning and back-office solutions provider based in the Philippines.

Integrity Life picks AGI as group life administrator

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Integrity Life has named Australian Group Insurances (AGI) as its group life insurance administrator.

A solution to active fund underperformance

ANDREW MCKEAN
New analysis by VanEck questions why so many investors continue to invest in active funds, saying underperformance by active managers is not a recent phenomenon.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Keith Cullen

FOUNDER
WT FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
WT Financial Group managing director Keith Cullen has established multiple companies, overseen nine acquisitions and had his fair share of ASX dealings. Through all of it, he maintains a simple mantra - business is just business. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.