Fidelity retirement specialist exits

Fidelity International's head of client solutions and retirement Richard Dinham has left the fund manager after almost six years.

During that time, Dinham worked with Fidelity's investment teams to develop new solutions to meet the current and future needs of wholesale and institutional clients in Australia.

At this time, Fidelity will not be recruiting for a replacement.

It is understood that Dinham - a hugely popular commentator on retirement - is keen to stay in the sector.

In the financial press and podcasts, he has said Australians are ill-prepared for retirement, lacking control in the retirement planning process. Plus, he reckons that less than half of the Australians surveyed are making an active decision about the end of their career.

Dinham's previous role was head of research in Macquarie Bank's wealth management division.

Before that, he was the chief investment officer at State Plus and a senior consultant at Russell Investment Group.

Earlier, he served as the head of institutional business at Investment Solutions, a product manager and investment consultant at J.P. Morgan and an investment consultant at Mercer.