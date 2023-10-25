Fidelity launches global long-short fund to Aussie market

Fidelity International has launched its long-short fund to the local market in response to client demand.

The Fidelity Global Long Short Fund will be overseen by portfolio manager Dmitry Solomakhin, who is based in London.

Fidelity said the fund employs a long-short strategy and is managed without restrictions or reference to any specific benchmarks. Typically, it will hold 45 to 55 long and 25 to 35 short positions.

Further, the actively managed global equities fund aims to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index NR (ACWI), after fees, over seven years.

Fidelity managing director Lawrence Hanson explained that the decision to launch in Australia is in response to increasing client interest and demand for an alternative to traditional global equities strategies.

"We have seen increased interest from clients who are looking to generate higher levels of returns, and who are comfortable taking on the risks and elevated volatility that come with a strategy like the Fidelity Global Long Short Fund," he said.

Hanson added that the new local addition expands Fidelity's offering in Australia and aims to provide investors with further access to its global investment capability.

Meanwhile, Solomakhin said the investment philosophy is grounded in a belief that markets are inefficient which creates opportunities for active management.

"This fund will apply a contrarian value approach to investing and will seek out opportunities that differ from the prevailing market sentiment," commented Solomakhin.

"Investor sentiment can be as important as business fundamentals, and when implemented effectively, a contrarian investment approach can provide a superior risk-adjusted return."

The approach requires rigorous research and strong conviction in the face of opposing views, he said.

"It's driven by fundamental research that invests in out-of-favour securities which are significantly mispriced due to structural and/or cyclical concerns," he said.

"Opportunity also lies in using short exposure to benefit from stock price falls."

Given the current market stress, inflationary pressures, tightening monetary policy and growth headwinds, Solomakhin explained there is an abundance of fear.

"This environment creates a rich pool of contrarian investment opportunities," he said.

Solomakhin further highlighted how the fund could benefit investors.

"It provides the potential for long-term capital growth and good performance through active management from both the long and short side," he said.

"The fund provides diversification, compared to many more mainstream investment funds and index approaches. By investing in the fund, investors can access the investment knowledge and expertise of Fidelity's global network of investment professionals."

According to Solomakhin, the fund is suitable for use as a satellite allocation for those investors seeking capital growth with a high-risk tolerance.