Fidelity launches global bond fund

Fidelity International has launched the Fidelity Global Bond Fund, offering investors a broad and diversified exposure to global bond markets.

The fund invests mainly in investment-grade global sovereign and corporate bonds but also provides exposure to global high-yield bonds and emerging market bonds. It tracks the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index AUD Hedged.

It is jointly managed by Rick Patel, Ario Emami Nejad and Daniel Ushakov, based in London and Ireland, who have been managing the fund since August 2017.

"The launch of the Fidelity Global Bond Fund further expands our service offering in Australia, providing investors with investment choice and diversification, and access to our global investment capabilities," Fidelity Australia managing director Lawrence Hanson said.

Fidelity global gross asset specialist Lukasz de Pourbaix added that the fund offers several benefits for investors in the current environment.

"We're arguably edging closer to the end of the interest rate tightening cycle," de Pourbaix said.

"Should central banks begin easing interest rates once inflation is deemed to be under control, this would be positive for bond strategies, particularly those that are exposed to duration risk such as government bonds or strategies benchmarked against the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index."

Besides regular income distributions, de Pourbaix said the fund also offers the potential for higher returns than traditional cash investments over the medium to long term.

"To generate attractive returns, we combine diversified investment positions advised by our in-house fundamental credit research, quantitative modelling and specialist traders," he said.

"... We have the ability to allocate exposure to different geographies, currencies, sectors, and maturities to meet the funds' return and risk objectives."

The fund has a suggested minimum investment period of five years and is suitable for investors with a medium tolerance for risk. The minimum initial investment is $25,000.