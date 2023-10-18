Fidelity finds key barriers in Australian estate planning

A Fidelity International report shows that although most Australians feel obligated to share their wealth with future generations, a mere one in 10 have prepared a comprehensive estate plan.

Drawing on nationally representative data by research firm MYMAVINS, the report found that while many Australians intend to "plan to make a plan" for their financial legacy, nearly half lack confidence in how to achieve their goals - a gap that Fidelity argues financial advisers are ideally placed to address.

At the report launch on Tuesday, Fidelity International head of wholesale sales Simon Glazier explained: "As many as one in two are only somewhat or not confident at all they know how to ensure their financial legacy, they don't really know how to make it happen."

"Many people feel the superannuation system isn't well designed to support their legacy wishes and this calls for expert support to navigate effectively."

Consequently, the report notes that a "nest egg mentality" prevails in Australia, fuelled by uncertainty. This mindset often includes hoarding superannuation, a practice that contradicts the intended purpose of super as a resource to be spent during retirement, not hoarded.

"At the heart of this mindset is a lack of confidence around how much money is required to support a desired lifestyle throughout retirement," the report said.

Though interestingly, despite acknowledging that superannuation is meant for retirement spending, most respondents asserted their right to use the money as they see fit, with 58% planning to bequeath their super to family or loved ones.

Most Australians looking to leave a financial legacy prefer to do so with "warm hands," yet nearly half of those approaching retirement are uncertain or lack confidence that their savings will sufficiently support their desired lifestyle while transferring wealth to the next generation.

Additionally, a major concern in leaving a financial legacy is navigating family dynamics, a challenge fraught with complexities such as fears of inheritance disputes, disagreements over asset distribution, varying interpretations of wills or legacy plans, and the potential for family rifts.

"While most people intending to leave a legacy emphasise the importance of open discussions and documented planning with their family, this can be easier said than done," Glazier said.

"This suggests a role for financial planner to hep provide structure and mediation for these sometimes-difficult discussions on how wealth can be transferred, to whom and when."

When asked about the greatest challenges in leaving a bequest, the report highlighted key themes like navigating uncertainty, legal and administrative issues, financial pressures, family dynamics, ensuring fairness for the family, and fulfilling personal wishes.

Further, respondents making estate plans often cited complications arising from life scenarios, such as financial insecurity, emotional vulnerability, and disability among family members, as well as estrangement, divorce or separation, and blended families.

"People often have limited knowledge about estate planning, which can make it challenging for them to make informed decisions. There is much uncertainty when it comes to retirement savings and how much they will need," the report said.

However, consulting professional advice can clarify the amount of wealth required to meet financial legacy goals.

"For many older clients, planning their legacy is a primary focus, and service offerings will need to evolve from retirement planning to estate planning to ensure their wishes are fulfilled. As it is now, a lack of financial confidence, uncertainty around retirements pending requirements and how to best organise legacy plans can become barriers to effective decision making," Glazier said.

Interestingly, professional advice is already being sought or considered by nearly 40% of those planning to leave a financial legacy, with an additional 25% open to expert guidance. Of note, lawyers and financial planners are the top trusted sources for managing estate plans.

Meanwhile, while the report contends that financial security for loved ones is a primary goal in leaving a legacy, other intangible goals - expressing gratitude for family, supporting family goals, personal fulfillment, sense of purpose, and preserving family values and traditions - are also top of mind.

The report indicated that nearly three-quarters of respondents looked to pass down cultural traditions and values to future generations, with almost half considering it very or extremely important.