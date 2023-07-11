Federal Reserve plans upping capital requirements

The US Federal Reserve has proposed a regulatory overhaul in which the nation's largest banks would be forced to hold more capital in hopes future meltdowns in the sector can be prevented.

Federal vice chair for supervision Michael Barr outlined a plan in which large banks with more than US$100 billion in total assets would be required to hold more capital, strengthening their position in the event of a downturn.

Barr called the initiative "a holistic approach."

"Capital requirements are multi-layered with different components. A holistic approach is important because the requirements function as a system-each component treats risks and associated capital needs differently, but all components together result in a certain amount of capital required," he said.

"Banks manage their operations with an eye on the entire system, and as such, adjustments to one part of the regime may imply adjustments to another."

Over the past nine months, Barr said he engaged with a wide range of stakeholders to get a broad perspective on how the Fed's capital standards interact with each other.

"In the midst of this review, we once again learned the importance of resilience when a sudden bank run and contagion caused three large banks to fail and we experienced significant stress in the banking system, stemmed only by invocation of the systemic risk exception and creation of an emergency lending facility," he said.

Barr explained any proposed changes to better align capital requirements with risk-taking would go through the standard notice-and-comment rulemaking process.

"... allowing all interested parties ample time to weigh in on the proposed changes. Any final changes to capital requirements would occur with appropriate transition times," he said.

"I will be pursuing further changes to regulation and supervision in response to the recent banking stress, including how we regulate and supervise liquidity, interest rate risk, and incentive compensation, as well as improving the speed, agility, and force of the Federal Reserve's supervision. I expect to have more to say on these topics in the coming months."

The update coincides with Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) parent company SVB Financial Group suing the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to recover $US1.9 billion which it seized upon takeover in March.

SVB Financial Group said an inability to access the funds has impacted its reorganisation as the money should be generating more than $100 million in annual interest, Reuters reported.

In March, the parent company commenced a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding to allow the group to preserve value as it evaluated strategic alternatives, SVB Financial Group chief restructuring officer William Kosturos said at the time.

The embattled bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation and the FDIC was named receiver.

The FDIC transferred all deposits-both insured and uninsured-and assets of the former SVB to a newly created, full-service FDIC-operated 'bridge bank' in an action designed to protect depositors.

The US$209 billion SVB collapse marked the second largest failure in US history by assets.

SVB had no further comments beyond the adversary complaint filed in the bankruptcy court over the weekend.