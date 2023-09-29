FEAL appoints NGS Super chief to board

The Fund Executives Association (FEAL) has appointed NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera to its board.

Previtera will replace director and board chair Jo Townsend effective September 30, who is stepping down from the position consistent with her retirement as chief executive of Funds SA.

NGS Super appointed Previtera as its chief executive in June 2023 after she acted in the role for almost an entire year.

Prior to that, she was the fund's chief risk and governance officer for almost two years.

Before joining NGS Super, she spent four years at AMP as a senior manager of trustee governance and two years at Suncorp as manager of the office of the superannuation trustee.

Previtera also formerly worked at Perpetual and Commonwealth Bank in similar roles.

Welcoming the new member to the board, FEAL chair Brian Delaney said Previtera's passion for the super industry would be invaluable in helping FEAL continue to empower world-class leaders.

"Natalie's extensive experience in corporate governance, legal, risk management, and government affairs will strengthen FEAL's commitment to professional development, education resourcing, and engagement for the benefit of our members, the industry, and the Australians we are here to serve," he said.

At the same time, Delaney thanked Townsend for her contribution, particularly during the pandemic.

"Jo's commitment to FEAL during this distressing period was instrumental in not only securing FEAL's financial position but allowing us to better adapt to uncertain times," he said.

"Jo's contribution to the board and the broader super industry has been commendable, and we thank her for her contribution."

Previtera will join existing directors of the FEAL board, including Hostplus group executive member experience Paul Watson, BUSSQ chief executive Damian Wills, HESTA chief experience officer Lisa Samuels, TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies, AustralianSuper chief audit executive Belinda Ray, Aware Super group executive for people and workplace Steve Hill, and Rest Super chief risk officer Gemma Kyle.