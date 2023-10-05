Farmers distressed by superannuation tax overhaul

The National Farmer's Federation (NFF) has voiced strong opposition to the government's draft reforms on tax concessions for superannuation balances over $3 million, signalling potential ramifications for rural communities.

The NFF said that farmers commonly transfer their land assets - often key to their retirement savings - to self-managed super funds (SMSFs) to facilitate stable income post-retirement.

However, with the proposed bill taxing unrealised gains, many could face difficulty meeting yearly tax commitments without resorting to selling these crucial land assets.

NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said: "They [farmers] consider their land holdings as their primary retirement nest egg. This practice is paramount in succession planning, where land assets are frequently transferred into SMSFs to facilitate retirement income for retiring farmers."

"The taxation of unrealised gains poses a genuine challenge for farmers, many of whom may find it difficult to meet the annual tax obligations without selling their land assets. This new tax could significantly impact a farmer's yearly retirement earnings, potentially exceeding them."

The NFF is especially concerned that the lack of indexation for the $3 million threshold in the draft laws could increasingly encroach on more farming assets in the future.

The government claims the reforms will impact just 0.5% of superannuation account holders; however, ATO data suggests non-indexation might result in approximately 500,000 Australians exceeding the cap in their lifetime.

"The proposed legislation has failed to allay farmers' apprehensions about the planned tax adjustments and their potential impact on agricultural operations," Mahar said.

Nationals leader David Littleproud criticised the government for overlooking concerns from industry and farming groups, pushing ahead with superannuation reforms without clear Treasury modelling on the number of affected primary producers and family businesses.

"Labor is misleading regional, rural and remote Australia, breaking its promise before the election that it wouldn't touch superannuation," Littleproud said.

"Not only is Labor now coming for your super, Labor is also coming for the unrealised increased value of assets in a SMSF, which sets a dangerous precedent."

On February 28, the government announced from 1 July 2025 a 30% concessional tax rate will be applied to future earnings for superannuation balances above $3 million.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, the proposed changes are housed under two draft legislations - Treasury Laws Amendment (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Bill 2023 and Superannuation (Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions) Imposition Bill 2023 .

Consultation on the exposure draft and explanatory materials commenced on Tuesday and closes October 18.