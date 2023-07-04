Newspaper icon
FAAA celebrates membership renewals, anticipates more

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUL 2023   12:20PM

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has received over 8700 membership renewals, with more to come, according to chief executive Sarah Abood.

The end of financial year marked a critical membership juncture for the association, Abood noted.

"The end of the financial year is the first big milestone for membership," she said.

"This year it was the critical date for windup of the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), and many of our members prefer to pay in the previous financial year in any case, for tax reasons."

The FAAA announced that as of June 30, over 80% of eligible practitioner members had renewed across the AFA and Financial Planning Association (FPA).

"That such a large percentage of advisers have transferred or renewed their membership is a real vote of confidence in the newly formed FAAA," Abood said.

"We are also seeing a number of reinstatement and new membership applications coming through."

At the onset of the membership renewal process, the FAAA counted 2489 AFA heritage members.

By the end of June, 1563 AFA members had successfully transitioned to the FAAA, while 146 expressed their intent not to transfer. The remainder includes duplicate members, those who started the process but haven't completed it, and others who haven't responded yet.

The FAAA pointed out that AFA members who haven't transferred their membership since its dissolution are no longer part of any professional body and won't receive any membership services.

"We hear every day from AFA members who need some help in completing the move to a new portal, and some others who have been on leave," Abood said.

"We will continue the offer to transfer and retain the membership start date for AFA members, on a similar basis as FPA heritage members."

Additionally, the FAAA provided an update on the FPA heritage membership numbers.

Out of the 9693 FPA members eligible to renew their memberships, 6377 practitioners and another 761 non- practitioners have already renewed, amounting to a total of 7138 renewals. At the same time last year, only 6876 FPA members had renewed and 6436 in the year before.

"We encourage all members to renew as soon as possible. The more members we have, the more strength we have to create better outcomes for the financial advice profession," Abood said.

"This is particularly important in advocacy, where there are plenty of issues on the FAAA agenda: including the unreasonable hike in the ASIC industry levy, the continuing consultation with the government on implementing the recommendations of the Quality of Advice Review, the legislation of the experienced pathway and many more."

Abood also highlighted the FAAA's commitment to "re-growing" the profession with "major campaigns" to promote financial advice as a great career choice.

"Having a unified voice for the profession, representing the majority of financial advisers in the country, gives us a greater chance of achieving the changes our members are looking for," she concluded.

Read more: FAAAAFAFPASarah AboodQuality of Advice Review
