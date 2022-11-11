Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin

Super funds and other shareholders could be in a position for a second time this year to approve a proposal to privatise an electricity provider, as Brookfield and MidOcean Energy bid to take over Origin Energy.

Brookfield and MidOcean, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, have proposed to buy Origin Energy at $9 per share. Origin, Brookfield and MidOcean have now started due diligence on the offer.

In an ASX announcement, Origin said that based on current information and market conditions, if the consortium makes a binding offer at that price, "it is the current intention of the Origin board to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the proposal, in the absence of a superior proposal."

Under the terms of the proposal, Brookfield would acquire Origin's Energy Markets business while MidOcean would acquire Origin's Integrated Gas business including a 27.5% interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG).

Experts that spoke with FS Sustainability raised a number of concerns about the transaction, including losing public scrutiny over company strategy via privatisation and concerns that MidOcean's strategy for APLNG would come into conflict with Australia's legislated net zero target.

Brookfield's investment would be led by the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, which is dedicated to the energy transition, alongside institutional partners. Brookfield's plan for Energy Markets includes additional investment of $20 billion by 2030 to build renewable capacity and storage.

"The energy transition in Australia is a once in a generation investment opportunity but that investment needs to be accelerated materially in order to meet Australia's legislated climate goals," said Brookfield Asia Pacific chief executive Stewart Upson.

"Origin is a very high-quality business with a strong management team that, when combined with Brookfield's large-scale capital and global renewable power development expertise, is uniquely placed to contribute significantly to Australia's net zero targets."

If the proposal gets through due diligence, shareholders including super funds will be called upon to approve this takeover bid as shareholders in Origin Energy.

Rainmaker Information has conducted preliminary research of super fund portfolio holdings in MySuper default options and found that within MySuper, funds hold $1.6 billion in Origin stock alone. MySuper options constitute about $885 in funds under management, so it is likely that super funds own considerably more across the totality of portfolios.

AustralianSuper holds the largest allocation of Origin Energy, according to Rainmaker Information, with $835 million FUM in its MySuper option. Hostplus holds $130 million in its MySuper option and Rest holds $119 million. Rounding out the top 10 super funds with Origin in their MySuper options are Cbus, ART, Aware Super, HESTA, UniSuper, CareSuper and Spirit Super.

APLNG is an owned by ConocoPhillips (47.5%), Origin and Sinopec (25%). APLNG includes the development of coal seam gas resources in the Surat and Bowen Basins, a 530 km transmission pipeline and a multi-train LNG facility near Gladstone.

"We believe LNG is vital to achieving global energy transition targets, and we are actively seeking to acquire interests in high-quality projects in the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere that can benefit from our extensive LNG experience," said MidOcean Energy chief executive De la Rey Venter.

"Origin's integrated gas business-which would build on MidOcean's existing investment in Australia-will help enable broader decarbonisation efforts in the region by supplying critical natural gas and LNG to the domestic and global markets for decades to come."

The Eraring coal-fired electricity plant would go to Brookfield as part of the Energy Markets business, and Brookfield is committed to maintaining the 2025 closure date announced earlier this year.

Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) climate lead Harriet Kater said that loss of shareholder voice and questions around the benefits and risks of privatising a company like Origin Energy comes down to the buyer and their intentions, noting "there are different layers of concern when it comes to Brookfield taking the energy generation versus MidOcean and the gas side of the transaction."

"Our priority is absolute reductions in greenhouse gas emissions," Kater said.

"Do we think that the Brookfield bid is going to undermine Origin's transition or increase the carbon intensity of the business? No that doesn't appear to be the more relevant risk, so the loss of shareholder voice to influence the decarbonisation trajectory of that business is less of a concern.

"However, decarbonisation is not the only issue that shareholders prosecute in exercising their rights. The Brookfield bid could be problematic around workers rights around the just transition."

There are other concerns about the MidOcean part of the consortium bid and exploration of Origin's upstream permits, Kater said. Earlier this year, Origin announced it would divest its interest in the Beetaloo Basin, and announced an intention to exit its upstream exploration permits.

EIG had previously tried to purchase a 10% stake in APLNG, a deal that ConocoPhillips scuppered by exercising its pre-emption right to purchase that same amount.

UTS Institute For Sustainable Futures research director Gordon Noble noted that the Origin Energy bid comes at a time where the country should be engaging in how large investors like super funds play a role in the transition to net zero.

"The challenge Australia faces is that we have yet to have a national conversation on what role superannuation should play in the economy," Noble said.

"If we do want superannuation to play a role in supporting Australia's transition to net zero emissions then it makes sense that we keep the companies that can play a role in transition listed on the ASX."

Noble also raised the question of whether the Origin bid should be reviewed by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) on the grounds that the MidOcean purchase of APLNG and continuing to exploit gas reserves might endanger the legislated target of cutting Australia's carbon emissions by 43% by 2030.

"FIRB needs to look at this closely - you've got to look at the whole deal," Noble said.

"You've got to have a picture of what you actually think the national interest is when you come to net zero."

FIRB had approved the previous proposed sale of the 10% stake in APLNG to MidOcean/EIG in late 2021, but Noble noted that the policy settings in Australia had changed with the change in federal government.

"National interest changes over time," he said.

"We've seen this in the conversation over the Darwin Port sale. At one time, an overseas interest on the Darwin Port wouldn't be an issue, but that's changed.

"That's why you've got to look at the Origin sale in the context of the changing nature of the national interest in net zero."