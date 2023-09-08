Experience pathway enshrined in legislation

The highly anticipated legislation that recognises veteran financial advisers as professionals and exempts them from undertaking further qualifications has passed both houses of parliament.

The Labor government passed Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 3) Bill 2023 on September 6 in a bid to stem the exodus of experienced advisers.

The new law recognises those with 10 years or more of experience, have passed the mandatory exam and possess an unblemished record, as an experienced provider. They are no longer required to complete the approved qualifications by 1 January 2026.

Advisers who do not meet the qualification standards by that date cease to be a relevant provider and will face civil penalty sanctions for breaching the Corporations Act if they continue to provide personal financial advice.

Previously, new entrants must complete an approved qualification as determined by the minister in the Approved Qualifications Determination (AQD). Now, the appointed minister may approve one or more ways of satisfying the conditions for an approved qualification in the AQD.

Under the new law, new entrants can also apply to the minister for approval if they completed a qualification in the AQD but have not met all the conditions attached to that qualification.

For financial advisers who are also registered tax agents, they're no longer required to meet the additional education requirements to be a qualified tax relevant provider.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said by better recognising the experience of long-serving financial advisers, the government is providing a pathway for experienced advisers to remain in the industry. "This means that new entrants will have the benefit of their experience through mentoring and supervision, and more Australians will have access to financial advice," he said.

The bill also houses two unrelated pieces of legislation.

The first facilitates more competition in the clearing and settlement of cash equities traded in Australia, which is dominated by the ASX's ASX Clear and ASX Settlement.

ASIC now has new rule-making power to facilitate competitive outcomes in the provision of clearing and settlement service, while the ACCC has new arbitration powers to oversee disputes about the "terms and conditions of access to clearing and settlement services subject to a Ministerial Declaration".

Secondly, the bill gives the First Home Super Saver Scheme more flexibility. This includes allowing first-home buyers to vary a request for release and extends the request to release funds after they enter a contract to purchase or construct a first home to 90 days from 14 days.