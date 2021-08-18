NEWS
Investment

Evergreen launches RI index

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 AUG 2021   11:46AM

Evergreen Consultants established a responsible investment index based on a grading system that focuses on an investment manager's intent and actions rather than solely on portfolio metrics.

The Evergreen Responsible Investment Grading Index (ERIG Index) is set to be a useful tool for financial advisers to select responsible investment products for their clients.

ERIG uses the Responsible Investment Association Australasia's (RIAA) Responsible Investment Spectrum as a foundation.

RIAA sets out seven RI capabilities: ESG integration; negative screening; norms-based screening; active ownership; positive screening; sustainability-themed investments; and impact investing.

The ERIG Index then assigns responsible investment grades to managed funds based on scores from each of the seven categories.

The scores can be compared with other funds and asset class averages. Funds are given an overall quartile rating based on the combination of underlying scores in the categories.

"As flagged earlier, given the absence of a consistent industry approach, we took on the task of developing our own index to comprehensively assess funds and portfolios on a wide range of RI themes," Evergreen Consultants director Angela Ashton said.

The ERIG Index has already graded over 600 fund strategies, or 2000 APIR codes and will continue to grow.

Fund managers complete a questionnaire that establishes the high-level approach of the manager and the depth and breadth along with the strengths and weaknesses of the fund's investment process.

"Fund managers do not pay to have their funds graded. Instead, if they wish to, they can subscribe to the ERIG Index website and utilise the analytics tools available via the portal and highlight the ERIG Index Quartile Ranking assigned to their fund," Ashton said.

"Evergreen is also conscious of the need to inform and educate the advice community on RI, so the ERIG Index website has a knowledge library which houses a variety of informative papers and links to webinars provided by Evergreen, their business partners and fund managers."

