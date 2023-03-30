Newspaper icon
ETF market to hit $200bn by 2025

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   12:18PM

The local ETF industry is predicted to hit $200 billion in the next two years, with product numbers expected to climb to 350.

This is according to Global X, which expects the Australian ETF market to continue its strong growth despite ongoing volatility.

In the 12 months to March 24, the ETF industry grew by 7.1% to $136.2 billion. This is across 301 products listed on the ASX and Cboe. The number of products has risen 16% year on year.

"By 2025 we anticipate there will be more than 350 listed ETPs on the Australian market, which will be worth more than $200 billion. There are still gaps in the market for providers to list innovative investment solutions and ETFs are the most convenient and cost-effective vehicles for to Australian investors to build their portfolios," Global X head of distribution Kanish Chugh said.

Global X expects the growth to also be fuelled by sustainability-minded investors, saying new environmentally conscious product launches last year reflect the shift towards values-based investing.

Last year also saw the addition of new asset classes to the market, including cryptocurrency, it noted.

"Australia was also the first nation in the Asia Pacific to list cryptocurrency ETFs, which highlights how local investors and providers are striving to innovate and leading the way in ETF product development and meeting investor demand," Chugh said.

"Looking ahead, Australian investors will be able to gain access to an ever-broadening range of ETFs to suit their investment needs and gain a better understanding of how to use ETFs to effectively build whole portfolios, rather than use actively managed funds or listed invested companies."

Chugh added that competition in the ETF market will also increase, with more fund managers expected to enter the space this year.

"Given rising competition, investors need to look under the hood of ETFs to get a real understanding of the assets in which they are investing.  On the provider side, it will become more important for ETP providers to deliver greater value to investors with a relevant point of difference," he said.

