ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST

The effects of the government's Early Release of Superannuation scheme could result in a 25 basis point loss for those who didn't take advantage of the scheme, according to REST chief executive Vicki Doyle.

Speaking at the FINSIA Future of Super webinar, Doyle said there will be an impact felt from the ERS scheme on those individuals who did not access their super.

"Our view is that we always hold a certain amount of cash, so we're liquid, but ERS was a surprise policy decision and the impact COVID-19 would have on different industries and sectors was initially unknown," Doyle said.

"We had to ensure that we had more cash available than we thought we would need because back in March and April, we didn't know what world we were facing."

Doyle said changing allocations to be higher in cash will impact funds' ability to deliver returns for all members, even those who did not touch their super.

"ERS has been very important for those in financial distress, but if this scheme continues we are changing the role of super and we would begin to operate more like banks with a higher view of liquidity and cash release," she said.

"We have an investing horizon of around 35 years, and to do the best thing by our members we need to be looking at that horizon. If that changed to one to five years, we need to change asset allocation. It changes the role."

Doyle said that while the ERS scheme was necessary as a one-off it cannot be a standard feature for the future of the super industry.

"Funds would become more like banks and we would all need to look at our asset mix and switch it up for shorter-term investments," Doyle said.

"If you park your money in cash, and now that the scheme has been extended, you are basically earning 0% through until December."

Doyle added that REST has so far seen around 30% of its members access their super, while the remaining 70% have not.

She added that the benefit to the current crisis has been the increased engagement Australians have had with their super.

"We have had more people interested in superannuation than ever before and, for some, we have even become part of their everyday wallet to help them through this time," Doyle said.

"We have gone from receiving around 100 calls per day to 400 per day, we went from putting out 200 pieces of digital advice in a month to nearly 2000 and our advice team was being inundated."

Doyle said the fund is pleased that people are engaging and it is now focused on capitalising off that to ensure people stay involved into the future.

