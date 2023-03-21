Equity Trustees wins real estate fund mandate

Equity Trustees has been named the responsible entity for the Fort Street Real Estate Capital (FSREC) Property Fund, managing a portfolio of real estate assets over $700 million.

The FSREC Property Fund invests in convenience-based retail centres with solid underlying fundamentals and a high proportion of non-discretionary income.

The objective of the fund is to offer investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail assets, with the potential to generate cashflows and capital growth over the long term.

The fund primarily focuses on major metropolitan areas and strong regional centres across the east coast of Australia.

Equity Trustees Corporate Trustee Services executive general manager Russell Beasley said: "Our many years of experience and expertise in funds governance means we are well-positioned to work with a variety of assets and asset management firms across the investment spectrum."

Meanwhile, FRSEC director of investments David Rogers said: "We're happy that Equity Trustees is now the responsible entity of the FSREC Property Fund. Their expertise and experience in this area is invaluable and we're delighted to have them on board."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, last week Equity Trustees was also selected as the trustee and custodian for Northleaf Capital Partners' senior private credit fund, NSPC AUD Investor Trust.

Recently, Equity Trustees has also been appointment as trustee for ClearLife Capital's wholesale fund and as the responsible entity for the Hejaz Equities Fund, and Hejaz Property Fund.