Investment
Equity Trustees reviews UK, Ireland businesses

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   12:47PM

EQT Holdings, the parent company of Equity Trustees, is reviewing its investment and scrutinising the future of its operations in the UK and Ireland.

Equity Trustees' managing director Mick O'Brien commented: "While the businesses are now well established with valuable licences, great teams and a solid foundation of clients, the regulatory environment continues to intensify and competition has increased significantly, leading to increased costs and pricing pressures and requiring further investment."

Despite reports of Equity Trustees considering a $20 million deal with Apex Fund Services pertaining to its UK businesses, a spokesperson clarified that such discussions aren't currently in progress. Further, the speculated deal valuation lacked any basis.

"We are reviewing all our strategic options; however, no decision has been made and we will keep the market informed in accordance with our continuous disclosure obligations," O'Brien said.

Equity Trustees (UK & Europe) was established in January 2017. The fiduciary services provider then transferred its Irish funds business from London to Dublin in 2019, ahead of Brexit.

Amid those changes, Equity Trustees co-chief executive of fund services James Gardner said: "After the establishment in 2017 of our London office, the move to Dublin is the natural next step to being able to offer a comprehensive European solution and seamless service to our current and future clients."

Equity Trustees' financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2022 revealed that its UK/Ireland corporate trustee services segment yielded $1.6 million revenue, an improvement from the $1.3 million recorded during the same period in 2021. Despite the revenue increase, the segment recorded a net loss before tax of $2 million.

Financial Standard has reached out for further comment.

CSLR finally passes senate

KARREN VERGARA
The long-awaited Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) has been enshrined in legislation, with consumer advocates calling it a "historic moment" for Australians.

Small super funds admonish APRA

ANDREW MCKEAN
In the most recent stakeholder survey conducted by APRA, small superannuation funds expressed disproportionally high discontent with the regulator.

Cbus names chief investment officer

CHLOE WALKER
Brett Chatfield has been permanently appointed to the role of chief investment officer at Cbus.

