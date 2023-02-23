Equity Trustees records solid 1H23 result

Equity Trustees investors will receive an interim dividend of 49c a share after it reported a 12% increase in revenues for the first half, helped along by the acquisition of Australian Executor Trustees.

EQT recorded $62.8 million in revenues, up 12.3% year on year, reflecting both organic growth and one months' contribution from AET. EQT said this more than offset the impact of negative investment markets in the period.

Its underlying net profit after tax came in at $13 million, up 2.5% on the prior corresponding period. Its statutory NPAT was $7.6 million, accounting for costs associated with acquiring AET and its technology investment program.

Meanwhile, the group's funds under management, administration, advice and supervision (FUMAS) was recorded at $155.5 billion. This is 4.4% higher than the prior half. AET contributed additional FUMAS of $6.8 billion.

The Trustee and Wealth Services business saw a 10% growth in revenues, partially offset by adverse markets. There was a one-month contribution from AET of $2.9 million and a $5.9 billion increase in FUMAS from the acquisition.

Corporate Trustee Services saw organic revenue growth of 6.4%, partially offset by adverse markets. It gained plenty of new business too, including funds from Hejaz, Coolabah Capital, Milford Australia and Octopus Australia. It currently has about 40 funds in the pipeline too, with expected launching in the next six months.

Superannuation Trustee Services had revenues of $11.3 million. It also saw a 4.2% increase in super members owing to organic growth with HUB24 and Smart Future Trust and new appointments from Super Simplifier and Raiz. Total members now sit at about 590,000.

"FUMAS and revenue remain on a steady upward trend, demonstrating the strength of our core business and our leadership in trustee services across Australia," managing director Mick O'Brien said.

"The AET acquisition significantly enhances our capability in private client trustee services. The integration is on track, and we are delighted with the quality of people who have joined our group.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, with low gearing and a strong regulatory capital position. This provides stability in volatile times and the flexibility to fund growth as required."

In terms of outlook, EQT says it plans to compete in additional lines of trusteeship to maximise its opportunity set, scale business areas with the greatest potential for growth, as well as undertake further acquisitions in areas with greatest growth and/or synergy opportunities.