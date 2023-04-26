Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Equity Trustees, OnePath dominate choice heatmap failure

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:39PM

A host of Equity Trustees and OnePath options once again dominated the worst-performing and most expensive Choice products in APRA's newly published heatmap results.

Of the 407 options with an eight-year return history APRA analysed, 182 or 45% underperformed the benchmark.

APRA singled out 80 options that significantly underperformed. They are operated by trustees AUSCOAL Superannuation (Mine Super), Avanteos Investments (Colonial First State FirstChoice Super), AvSuper, BT Funds Management (Retirement Wrap), EISS Super, Perpetual (WealthFocus Superannuation Fund) and REI Super.

But it was Equity Trustees and OnePath that dominated the worst performers.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Equity Trustees' Zurich Retirement Product, Umbrella Financial Plan Super, Crescent Wealth Superannuation Fund, and smartMonday were products marked with the lowest grade of dark red.

A slew of OnePath products such as Pendal Monthly Income Plus, Perpetual Conservative Growth, UBS Defensive, and a range of its in-house options such as OptiMix Growth and OnePath Balanced Index, failed to deliver for members.

Several BT options were also slapped with a red rating - Pendal Growth Shares, BT Super For Life Advance Higher Growth, BT Super For Life Advanced Balanced and BT Super For Life Advance Higher Growth - were among the worst performers.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said there are "still far too many products delivering sub-standard investment returns to fund members".

"As a result, APRA's supervision of poorly performing Choice products will intensify, and trustees can expect even greater scrutiny of their product offering. Trustees with products that are underperforming or have unjustifiably high fees - or both - will need to explain why they haven't already moved their members to products with better performance and better fee structures," she said.

APRA also detailed which products charged exorbitant administration fees.

Diversa Trustees' numerous subplans like Verve Super, Spaceship Super, Cruelty Free Super and Slate Super are among the most expensive.

Slate Super and Verve Super, for example, charge 0.89% and 0.90% respectively on a balance of $50,000. OnePath options are the costliest, with some charging 1.27% per annum, followed by Equity Trustees options that rake in as much as 1.27% p.a.

Among closed products, those with significantly high fees also have a greater tendency to have investment options that underperformed relative to investment benchmarks, Cole said.

"RSE licensees must be able to demonstrate the value of their product offerings (including services and features) and that fees charged are in the best financial interests of members. Where fees are not required to support the provision of product and member services, APRA expects RSE licensees to reduce fees or consider other actions such as transferring members to lower fee products or fund consolidation, to improve outcomes for members," she said.

Overall, two-thirds of Choice products that are closed to new members performed significantly worse relative to the heatmap benchmarks. Additionally, average fees are higher in Choice products that are closed to new members.

The data used was to 30 June 2022.

Read more: APRAChoiceEquity TrusteesBT SuperLife AdvanceSlate SuperVerve SuperAUSCOAL Superannuation Mine SuperAvanteos InvestmentsColonial First State FirstChoice SuperAvSuperBT Funds ManagementCrescent Wealth Superannuation FundCruelty Free SuperDiversa TrusteesEISS SuperMargaret ColeOnePath Balanced IndexOptiMix GrowthPendal Growth SharesREI SuperSpaceship SuperUBS DefensiveUmbrella Financial Plan SuperWealthFocus Superannuation FundZurich Retirement Product
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ATO keeping tabs on SMSF early access, tax avoidance
Superannuation changes limit tax benefits for top earners: ASFA
APRA consults on approach to combining product histories
TAL, AIA dominate group life market
APRA defers CPS 230 introduction
APRA investigates NobleOak capital adequacy breach
We need to be ready: APRA
ASIC warns super funds on member communication failure
DASH adds to leadership
Equity Trustees enlists HUB24 for custodial platform admin

Editor's Choice

March inflation drops to 7%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has reported a decrease in inflation, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling to 7% in the March quarter.

Insignia reports advice outflows, adviser losses

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Insignia Financial will undertake a rebrand of sorts within its financial advice business in a bid to improve understanding of its various advice channels. It comes as it reports nearly $500 million in outflows for the Advised channel and further adviser losses.

Link to offer Allianz Retire+ solution to super funds

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:37PM
Under a newly inked deal, members of Link Group's superannuation fund clients will have access to a suite of retirement income solutions from Allianz Retire+.

Eildon rebuffs takeover bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Eildon Capital this morning has rejected the "opportunistic" takeover bid by Samuel Terry Asset Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.