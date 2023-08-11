Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee armsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023 1:39PM
Equity Trustees is merging its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions, creating a $150 billion business.
The group said the two divisions share many similarities, meaning "it makes good commercial sense to bring them together." All decision-making for each licensed entity will remain separate and the financial reporting structure will remain unchanged, EQT said.
The combined business will be led by Andrew Godfrey as executive general manager, corporate and superannuation trustee services.
"We see very clear alignment of the operating models, and there is an opportunity to capitalise on the strengths of each business," EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said.
"This will simplify our overall business into two clear markets - a wholesale or corporate business in the combined Corporate and Superannuation Trustee Services and a private client-focused business in Trustee and Wealth Services (TWS)."
He added that it also makes sense given the increased scale of the TWS business following the acquisition of Australian Executor Trustees.
"This new business structure will enhance our ability to deliver on our strategic objectives and vision to be Australia's leading trustee services provider," O'Brien said.
Under the changes, Russell Beasley, currently executive general manager, corporate trustee services, will instead serve as deputy executive general manager, fund services as he transitions to retirement. He has been in the industry for five decades, close to two of which have been with EQT.
"Russell has played a critical role in leading us to be the number one provider of responsible entity services in Australia, and we are delighted that we will continue to benefit from his expertise as he transitions to retirement," O'Brien said.
"Equity Trustees will continue to benefit from Russell's wealth of experience, industry knowledge, capability and the exceptionally strong client relationships he has formed over the years."
The changes come as EQT reviews its operations in the UK and Ireland, citing increased costs and pricing pressures associated with an intensifying regulatory environment and greater competition. EQT said it is considering all strategic options for the six-year-old business.
As first reported by Financial Standard yesterday, EQT is the trustee for Hejaz Financial Services' new pension product, the first Islamic pension product in Australia.
Also first reported by Financial Standard, EQT was also recently appointed trustee of Future Super.
On the RE front, Blackwattle Investment Partners recently mandated EQT for four funds, while AL Capital also appointed it to oversee its new range of retail funds.
