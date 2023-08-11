Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   1:39PM

Equity Trustees is merging its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions, creating a $150 billion business.

The group said the two divisions share many similarities, meaning "it makes good commercial sense to bring them together." All decision-making for each licensed entity will remain separate and the financial reporting structure will remain unchanged, EQT said.

The combined business will be led by Andrew Godfrey as executive general manager, corporate and superannuation trustee services.

"We see very clear alignment of the operating models, and there is an opportunity to capitalise on the strengths of each business," EQT managing director Mick O'Brien said.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"This will simplify our overall business into two clear markets - a wholesale or corporate business in the combined Corporate and Superannuation Trustee Services and a private client-focused business in Trustee and Wealth Services (TWS)."

He added that it also makes sense given the increased scale of the TWS business following the acquisition of Australian Executor Trustees.

"This new business structure will enhance our ability to deliver on our strategic objectives and vision to be Australia's leading trustee services provider," O'Brien said.

Under the changes, Russell Beasley, currently executive general manager, corporate trustee services, will instead serve as deputy executive general manager, fund services as he transitions to retirement. He has been in the industry for five decades, close to two of which have been with EQT.

"Russell has played a critical role in leading us to be the number one provider of responsible entity services in Australia, and we are delighted that we will continue to benefit from his expertise as he transitions to retirement," O'Brien said.

"Equity Trustees will continue to benefit from Russell's wealth of experience, industry knowledge, capability and the exceptionally strong client relationships he has formed over the years."

The changes come as EQT reviews its operations in the UK and Ireland, citing increased costs and pricing pressures associated with an intensifying regulatory environment and greater competition. EQT said it is considering all strategic options for the six-year-old business.

As first reported by Financial Standard yesterday, EQT is the trustee for Hejaz Financial Services' new pension product, the first Islamic pension product in Australia.

Also first reported by Financial Standard, EQT was also recently appointed trustee of Future Super.

On the RE front, Blackwattle Investment Partners recently mandated EQT for four funds, while AL Capital also appointed it to oversee its new range of retail funds.

Read more: EQTEquity TrusteesFinancial StandardMick O'BrienRussell BeasleyAL CapitalAndrew GodfreyBlackwattle Investment PartnersFuture SuperHejaz Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Goldman Sachs launches global infra feeder fund for Aussie investors
New boutique hires EQT as RE
Diversa loses key super fund mandate
Equity Trustees takes on new RE mandate
Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product
Iress adds new operations, customer service leaders
Raiz increases portfolio fees
New chief executive for retail super fund, platform
Super tough sell for First Nations people: Podcast
Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Ethical Moderate Fund is set to launch at the end of the month and aims to offer a new, more balanced risk profile for investors.

Equity Trustees combines super, trustee arms

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Equity Trustees is merging its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions, creating a $150 billion business.

Multiple moves in Aware investments team

ELIZABETH FRY
While adding a new head of portfolio management and chief operating officer for investments, Aware Super has lost one of its key portfolio managers to an asset consultant.

Investors recoup $3m in first Caddick payout

KARREN VERGARA
Investors duped by fake financial adviser Melissa Caddick were paid $3 million, as distributed by liquidators Jones Partners.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.