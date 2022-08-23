Newspaper icon
Equity Trustees celebrates new mandate

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 23 AUG 2022   12:31PM

Equity Trustees will become the responsible entity partner of Tanarra Credit Partners' new TCP Private Debt Income Fund.

The TCP Private Debt Income Fund aims to provide investors attractive risk-adjusted returns with a focus on capital preservation, by providing credit/lending to mid-market corporates in Australia and for select corporates across the Asia Pacific region.

TCP has over $750 million in assets under management and is a part of Tanarra Group, a specialist alternative investment group with $3 billion in assets under management.

"We're excited about the launch of this fund and providing credit facilities to a range of companies here and in the region and passing the income generated from these loans to our core sophisticated investors," TCP managing director Peter Szekely said.

Meanwhile, Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services, Russell Beasley said: "We are very pleased to be selected as the responsible entity role for this new private debt fund by TCP and look forward to working closely with them now and into the future in this growing asset class."

"There is growing demand for alternate sources of capital by medium-sized companies in Australia and Asia Pacific as they grow."

Beasley added: "Our expertise and years of experience in funds governance sets us up well to work with asset management firms right across the debt and equity spectrum."

Szekely added that there is growing demand for alternate sources of capital by medium-sized companies as they grow.

"We have developed what we think is a differentiated offering for local corporate borrowers as well as investors in the non-investment grade credit space.

By targeting asset-light growth companies in Australia and across Asia Pacific, TCP's objective is to fill that financing gap for companies as traditional banks experience reduced appetite for lending to mid-market corporates amid tight regulatory capital requirements.

"This fund also provides us with more flexibility and the ability to be move nimbly to optimise credit investments especially in this rising interest rate and inflationary environment," Szekely said.

Read more: Equity TrusteesTanarra Credit PartnersPeter SzekelyRussell BeasleyTanarra Group
