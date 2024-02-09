EQT winds up Mirae Asia equity fund

EQT winds up Mirae Asia equity fundBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 9 FEB 2024 12:35PM
Read more: Mirae Asset, Equity Trustees, Russell Beasley
Equity Trustees (EQT) is set to close the Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund, with final termination expected on or around April 5.
As the fund's responsible entity, EQT said the decision to close the Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund was driven by its current investment scale.
"Under these circumstances, the investment manager no longer believes the fund will be able to meet its investment objective," EQT executive general manager, corporate trustee services Australia Russell Beasley said.
The fund, launched in December 2012, aimed to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in equities and equity-related securities of Asian companies. Its objective was to benefit from the growing consumption activities of the Asian region, excluding Japan.
It invested nearly all its assets in the Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund, a sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV Mirae Asset Global Discovery Fund.
As of February 7, the fund's total size was about US$347 million.
EQT has started selling the fund's assets, and the final distribution for each unit holder will be calculated according to the fund's constitution.
"Remaining unit holders will be notified of distributions, if any, and the details of the final proceeds," Beasley said.
In November, EQT shuttered a fund offered by Kaplan Funds Management, noting its purpose could "no longer be accomplished."
The KFM Income Fund was Kaplan Funds Management's only retail offering.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Highest paid industry super executives revealed
ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations
Brighter Super adds head of product
SIX launches share platform
|Sponsored by
The rigour and research behind Macquarie's active ETFs
Go behind the scenes for an insider view of Macquarie's active ETF strategies and market analysis.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Danielle Mair
UNISUPER