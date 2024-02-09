Newspaper icon
EQT winds up Mirae Asia equity fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 9 FEB 2024   12:35PM

Equity Trustees (EQT) is set to close the Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund, with final termination expected on or around April 5.

As the fund's responsible entity, EQT said the decision to close the Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund was driven by its current investment scale.

"Under these circumstances, the investment manager no longer believes the fund will be able to meet its investment objective," EQT executive general manager, corporate trustee services Australia Russell Beasley said.

The fund, launched in December 2012, aimed to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in equities and equity-related securities of Asian companies. Its objective was to benefit from the growing consumption activities of the Asian region, excluding Japan.

It invested nearly all its assets in the Mirae Asset Asia Great Consumer Equity Fund, a sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV Mirae Asset Global Discovery Fund.

As of February 7, the fund's total size was about US$347 million.

EQT has started selling the fund's assets, and the final distribution for each unit holder will be calculated according to the fund's constitution.

"Remaining unit holders will be notified of distributions, if any, and the details of the final proceeds," Beasley said.

In November, EQT shuttered a fund offered by Kaplan Funds Management, noting its purpose could "no longer be accomplished."

The KFM Income Fund was Kaplan Funds Management's only retail offering.

Read more: Mirae AssetEquity TrusteesRussell Beasley
