Executive Appointments

EQT operations, finance chief steps down

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   3:45PM

Philip Gentry, Equity Trustee's (EQT) chief operating officer and chief financial officer, is stepping down from the dual roles after eight years.

EQT board chair Carol Schwartz said Gentry "played a pivotal role in helping reshape EQT".

"His contribution has been instrumental in our growth and success. We extend our sincere thanks and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," she said.

Gentry previously worked as the chief financial officer at the now-defunct property development, construction and investment management company Grocon.

Before that, he held positions that included managing director of Agrium Asia Pacific and chief financial officer of AWB.

He also held a number of leadership roles at ANZ Bank in the areas of corporate banking, international trade finance and investor relations.

Gentry will remain in the business for six months to support an effective transition, Schwartz said.

The ASX-listed firm recently said that it made "good commercial sense" to merge its superannuation and corporate trustee services divisions to create a $150 billion business.

All decision-making for each licensed entity will remain separate and the financial reporting structure will remain unchanged.

In October, EQT sold its Irish business via a management buyout.

Equity Trustees Ireland chief executive Kevin Lavery, with additional investment from Irish-based MFM Capital, will take over the unit.

