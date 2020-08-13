NEWS
Embattled AMP sees wealth earnings dive
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   8:05AM

AMP has reported a near halving of its wealth management earnings and announced it is buying back Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 15% stake in AMP Capital.

The embattled wealth manager has reported its first half underlying profit was $149 million, down from $256 million in the prior corresponding period.

Its wealth business earnings were down 43%, with AMP saying its aim is to "reinvent" the business.

"In 1H20, progress continued on reshaping aligned adviser network to be more professional, compliant and productive," AMP said.

"Advice reshape delivered on plan in 1H20 with rehoming of clients to new practices.  Ceased majority of grandfathered commissions with all benefits returned to clients."

AMP added the remaining grandfathered commissions will cease in the second half and ahead of 1 January 2021 in compliance with the legislative requirements.

AMP said client remediation is on track to be 80% complete, and aims to be fully complete in 2021.

AMP chief executive Franceso De Ferrari said the wealth management business saw operating earnings of $59 million, down from $103 million, in what was a "challenging period."

"The business remained focused on supporting clients during this pandemic, including processing approximately 120,000 applications for the early release of superannuation," he said.

De Ferrari said operating earnings were impacted by lower investment related revenue due to weaker investment markets, Protecting Your Super legislation, and product fee reductions.

Controllable costs decreased by $1 million, down to $246 million in the first half, reflecting additional COVID-related and regulatory costs.  AMP said this was partially offset by cost savings in the business.

It added that it's aiming to build a "best-in-class" retail super business, saying it has completed phase one of simplification in parallel with the completion of Australia and New Zealand wealth protection and mature business transactions.

AMP also announced it has entered into an agreement to repurchase MUTB's 15% shareholding in AMP Capital with the transaction expected to be completed in the third quarter.

MUTB has held the stake for close to a decade after the two businesses entered a strategic partnership, providing AMP Capital with access to about 80% of Japan's institutional investors and 14% of its retail and HNW investors.

MUTB paid $425 million for the interest in December 2011 and AMP Capital is repurchasing it for $460 million. This comprises an agreed market value of $451 million and $9 million which represents MUTB's 15% share of an AMP Capital first-half dividend.

AMP Capital and MUTB will continue to cooperate strategically and continue to benefit from the mutual business relationship, AMP said.

Additionally, the AMP Life sale has been completed which the wealth manager said has simplified its portfolio releasing capital and positioned AMP for the future.

De Ferrari said the AMP Life sale was a major milestone and opens the path to accelerate the next stage of the company's strategy.

"The proceeds have strengthened our capital position, enabling us to return to $544 million to our shareholders via a special dividend and a $200 million share buy-back, subject to market conditions," De Ferrari said.

AMP announced a fully franked dividend of 10 cents per share.

The company did not declare a dividend in the first half of last year with the board saying it would maintain a consistent approach to capital management until the completion of the sale of AMP Life.

