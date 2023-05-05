Economic stimulus unlikely in budget: Podcast

While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is focused on cooling inflation, it's unlikely the May budget will look to boost the economy, Commonwealth Bank's Gareth Aird tells Financial Standard.

Some were stumped this week after the RBA sent the cash rate up another 25 basis points to 3.85% but, in a new podcast episode, Commonwealth Bank head of Australian economics Gareth Aird says he wasn't one of them.

Aird said CBA was accurate in its prediction that the RBA pause was simply just that, however explained the cash rate peak has most likely been reached and therefore more hikes are unlikely.

"As long the economic data in this month's Statement on Monetary Policy is in line with their forecasts or a little bit weaker, the Reserve Bank shouldn't be tightening policy any further," he said.

Nevertheless, next week's budget will be anything but laissez-faire when it comes to government support in bringing down inflation, he added.

"You can't solve a cost of living problem that's generating higher inflation by pushing more money into the economy; that simply puts upward pressure on demand and then prices," he said.

It's for this reason, explained Aird, the budget will most likely not provide any real economic stimulus.

"As the lag impact of these rate hikes works to slow demand, that means businesses won't be putting up prices in the way that they previously had, particularly over the last 12 months," he said.

"So, I think when they hand down the budget on Tuesday, we won't be getting much in the way of new money injected into the economy, the budget deficit has been shrinking because the government's been collecting a little bit more money than they expected. I think they'll largely bank that money.

"It will be that slower demand as we move forward from here that sees the rate of inflation come back down."

Aird further signaled it's unlikely that the budget will include measures that "raise the dial" in the short term.

Overnight the European Central Bank also increased its rates by 25 bps to 3.75% in an attempt to halt inflation. In our own backyard, the RBA predicts inflation will come down by 2025.

"But we think that's a little bit pessimistic, and that inflation will actually drop a little bit quicker," Aird explained.