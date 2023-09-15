Newspaper icon
Economics

ECB raises rates to record high of 4%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 15 SEP 2023   12:04PM

Overnight, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by a further 25 basis points to a historical peak of 4%, saying inflation is simply still too high.

The governing council remains determined in its efforts to drag inflation back down to its 2% medium target as soon as possible, it said. It also acknowledged that the tenth consecutive rate increase in the Euro region signals a commitment to that goal and factors in an outlook of sticky inflation.

The ECB said its September macroeconomic projections for the region see average inflation at 5.6% in 2023, 3.2% in 2024, and 2.1% in 2025.

"This is an upward revision for 2023 and 2024 and a downward revision for 2025. The upward revision for 2023 and 2024 mainly reflects a higher path for energy prices," it said.

It further stated that underlying price pressures remain high, even though most indicators have started to ease.

"ECB staff have slightly revised down the projected path for inflation excluding energy and food, to an average of 5.1% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024, and 2.2% in 2025," it explained.

It acknowledged the barrage of rate hikes handed down since last June has played a role in creating tighter financial conditions, which in turn have subdued demand, "which is an important factor in bringing inflation back to target."

Due to the growing effects of tightening measures on domestic demand and the deteriorating global trade conditions, the ECB has lowered their economic growth projections significantly.

Now it expects the Euro area economy to expand by 0.7% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024, and 1.5% in 2025.

"Based on its current assessment, the governing council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target," it said.

The governing council reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining key ECB interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.

"The governing council will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction," it said.

"In particular, the governing council's interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission."

It's a decision that GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller agrees on.

"Certainly, economic growth remains tepid, but Eurozone-wide measures of inflation indicate that progress is some way short of what has been achieved in say the US," he explained.

"That lack of progress reflects a greater degree of caution from the ECB when it comes to the task of inflation containment. That is why I think the ECB should raise its policy rate(s) by 25 basis points."

Principal Asset Management chief global strategist Seema Shah said it's likely the ECB decided that a hike was needed before a stagflationary dynamic gathered momentum.

"The future policy path is still somewhat uncertain," she said.

"After 10 consecutive hikes and a cumulative 450 basis points of tightening economic and inflation uncertainty is elevated for the euro region. Policymakers must navigate a complex balancing act between weaker growth and elevated inflation."

