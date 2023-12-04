Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

E&P chief exits early

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023   10:53AM

E&P Financial Group has exited its chief executive Peter Anderson one month earlier than flagged.

The ASX-listed wealth firm announced that its board "determined to bring forward the succession by one month to today's date [December 1], marking the conclusion of a smooth leadership transition."

Ben Keeble takes over the post of chief executive and managing director "effective immediately".

E&P announced in June that Anderson will exit on December 31 after four years at the helm.

"Anderson will continue as an employee until 31 December 2023 under current remuneration arrangements, and has agreed to be retained by the group on a casual employment basis from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 to assist the group with various matters at the direction of the board, including assistance with finalising the conditional settlement of the representative proceedings filed by Shine Lawyers, which was announced by the Company on 14 November 2023," E&P said.

E&P settled the Shine-led class action, which related to representatives giving conflicted advice for its in-house product, the Masters Residential Property Fund (URF), for $16 million.

Shine alleged that E&P's financial advisers, when they were operating under, Dixon Advisory Superannuation Services (DASS), gave unsuitable advice that did not consider clients' particular needs or entire financial circumstances. E&P claimed no admission of liability.

On Anderson's departure, Keeble commented: "On behalf of the E&P team, I would like to thank Peter for his contribution to the firm over the past four and a half years and wish him well in his future endeavours."

"I look forward to the next phase in the evolution of the E&P group. With the transformation and simplification of the business model under Peter's stewardship now largely complete, the group is well positioned to take advantage of the macro themes playing out in the wealth management sector in particular. We are actively working with the senior management across the group to build out the strategic priorities for the next phase in E&P's growth," Keeble said.

Read more: E&P Financial GroupPeter AndersonBen KeebleDixon Advisory Superannuation ServicesMasters Residential Property FundShine Lawyers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

E&P settles class action for $16m
Legacy issues, business overhaul plague E&P results
ASIC takes Dixon Advisory director to court
E&P appoints new chief executive
URF investors reject K2 as RE
E&P Investments hunts new RE
Advice complaints decelerate: AFCA
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
Former BT executive assumes CIO role
E&P pulls the plug on DASS

Editor's Choice

Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:57PM
Barings is mooting the launch of several new Asia Pacific investment strategies in 2024, aimed at "meeting the evolving needs of Australian wealth and institutional clients".

Qantas Super takes merger plans to new heights

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:53PM
Qantas Super recently provided an update as to its merger plans, including the appointment of a dedicated committee and an outline of the three key issues forcing its hand.

QIC opens new international office

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) has expanded its international footprint, opening a new office in Singapore, aiming to strengthen local partnerships and capital opportunities with Asian-based institutional investors.

Rest welcomes chief financial officer

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:44PM
After five years of working closely with the super fund as a consultant, John O'Sullivan joins Rest as its new chief financial officer.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.