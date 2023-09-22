Don't believe inflation hype, says Pendal

Despite talk of another inflation surge and more interest rate hikes, Pendal's Oliver Ge doesn't think we're returning to the 1970s any time soon.

In an update, Ge said any talk of a second wave of inflation and fresh interest rate increases on the back of recent US inflation data is unfounded. In August, the US annual inflation rate moved to 3.7%, above market forecasts of 3.6%.

"Thirteen consecutive months of disinflation in the US and now we've had the first tick up, and somehow the media is extrapolating that the Federal Reserve is on the case and it's all going to end in the crapper," he said.

"There's a lot of commentary on a possible '70s-style, second wave of inflation. And how if that were to happen, central banks would need to react.

"But I don't believe we're going down that path. We're not even close to a rerun of the 70s."

In the 1970s, US inflation came close to 15%, however the economy was also growing at 7.6%, its workforce was largely unionised, and two major oil shocks caused havoc.

"The difference is that back then, the US was highly oil dependent, and it also was experiencing a massive devaluation of its currency. Put the two together and it triggered a big wave of inflation," said Ge, who is an assistant portfolio manager on the income and fixed interest team.

"At the same time, the US was home to a sizeable manufacturing sector, which was very highly unionised. They had explicit mandates in contracts that matched pay to inflation."

Today, things are very different, he noted. The rate of economic growth is three times lower than it was then, the US is no longer energy dependent, and unionisation isn't as common.

Ge said the way central banks operate is also different now.

"Central banks today have a very explicit inflation fighting objective - they are not going to suddenly drop rates because inflation is coming down like they did in the 70s," he said.

"They will choose to err on the side of caution. That means we're going to see an environment where rates are going to be higher for longer.

"The picture I'm painting isn't sexy - but it's real. And it should comfort investors."