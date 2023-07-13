Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Diversa loses key super fund mandate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 13 JUL 2023   12:45PM

One of the largest superannuation funds on Diversa's books has signed with a new trustee, in what the fund's described as "positive news."

Future Super moved to Equity Trustees this month, dumping Diversa which has served as trustee since its launch in September 2014. Given its relationship with Future Super, Verve Super has also made the move.

"Equity Trustees has an impressive history, and we believe they will provide strong service to our members into the future," Verve Super members were told, adding that it was "positive news" for the fund.

Equity Trustees is trustee for the Smart Future Trust which was formed when Future Super acquired the Aon Master Trust in 2021.

A Future Super Group spokesperson told Financial Standard the Smart Future Trust acquisition was a key part of the group's strategy to grow its funds under management to $30 billion by 2030. The Smart Future Trust currently has more than $5.28 billion and about 227,267 members, while Future Super has about $1.8 billion and 51,139 members - including about $200 million in Verve Super.

"As Future Super continues to grow and scale, it is of great benefit that Future Super Group funds have one trustee to leverage and streamline backend operations and processes," the spokesperson said.

"Centralising administrative and operating functions will allow Future Super to pass the benefits of scale on to its members."

It's another blow for Diversa, which hasn't had a great run of late.

In late May it was barred by ASIC from distributing Spaceship Super and the Spaceship Voyager series for issues with their respective Target Market Determinations.

In January it wound up DIY Master Plan and transferred all the sub-funds to HUB24 Super, citing members' best interests.

That same month it was slapped with additional licence conditions by APRA, which was concerned with Diversa's ability to manage risks and deliver quality outcomes to members, and was fined by ASIC for greenwashing in relation to Cruelty Free Super.

