Digital economy regulation consultation opens

The Morrison government is seeking public feedback on regulatory frameworks for automated decision making (ADM) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume said it's estimated that AI alone could contribute more than $20 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Hume said it's important that outdated regulations don't see Australia miss out on the benefits of innovation.

"AI will continue to bolster other digital technologies and elevate human knowledge and capability to new levels, thanks to AI it's estimated there could be 1.2 million new technology jobs created by 2034," she said.

"Modern regulatory settings are an essential foundation to grow these jobs and the digital economy.

"We're asking innovative businesses and interested parties to share their views on improving Australia's regulatory settings and systems through the opportunities presented by ADM and AI."

The government's Digital Economy Strategy sets an ambitious vision for Australia to be a top 10 digital economy by 2030.

The government is seeking to clarify the application of existing regulations, address inconsistent or overlapping regulation, ensure existing and new regulations are technology neutral, identify where new regulations may be required, and ensure best practice.

Questions included in the feedback include what significant regulatory barriers exist currently to achieving the full potential benefits of AI; are there actions regulators could be taking to support adoption; and whether there are specific circumstances in which AI or ADM are not appropriate.

A key part of this vision, according to the Morrison government, is delivering the right foundations, including modern systems and regulation, that enables Australia to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies.

Consultation closes on April 22.