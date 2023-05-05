Newspaper icon
Dexus buys more of Royal Adelaide Hospital

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:07PM

Three funds managed by Dexus have taken a combined 30.58% stake in the Royal Adelaide Hospital Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The funds include the Dexus Community Infrastructure Fund1 (CommIF), the Dexus Healthcare Property Fund (DHPF) and the AMP Capital Core Infrastructure Fund1 (CIF).

This is Dexus' first transaction since first completion of the acquisition of AMP Capital's domestic real estate and infrastructure equity business in March.

The purchase takes Dexus' total stake in Celsus Holding, the consortium that manages and maintains the Royal Adelaide Hospital, to 72.29%.

The 800-bed Royal Adelaide Hospital, delivered as a 35-year PPP with the South Australian government, is considered one of Australia's most advanced hospitals.

"This further investment into Royal Adelaide Hospital provides our funds investors with a unique opportunity to grow their exposure to healthcare in an asset that we understand and have owned for a number of years," Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said.

"This takes exposure to healthcare on the Dexus platform to more than $3 billion.

"We are proud to be partnering with the government and SA Health in delivering critical healthcare infrastructure for the community."

