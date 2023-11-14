Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Decade-long ban reduced for former adviser

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 NOV 2023   11:52AM

A former financial adviser who was jailed for breaching COVID-19 border restrictions to attend the AFL Grand Final had his ASIC banning order reduced.

Mark Babbage, who was an authorised representative of Wealthsure and Capstone Financial Planning, will now be able to re-enter the financial services industry after six years instead of 10 years as handed down by ASIC in 2022.

Babbage also worked as a broker and operated Babbage Finance in Hawthorn, meaning he can also re-enter the industry and engage in credit activities sooner.

In 2021, amid Western Australia imposing tough border restrictions, Babbage and a companion travelled to the Northern Territory using false documents that show they lived there.

They then travelled to Perth to attend the AFL Grand Final and were shortly arrested by the Western Australian Police Force.

From 11 March 2022, ASIC banned Babbage from providing financial services or engaging in credit activities for 10 years. He was also prohibited from controlling an entity that carries out financial services or credit activities and banned from performing any function related to the provision of credit services.

On October 25, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) shortened ASIC's banning order.

AAT senior member O'Donovan said given the nature of the dishonesty, which included forging bank statements and misleading public officials, Babbage's "lack of insight and the need to emphasise to participants in the financial and credit industries the fundamental importance of honesty in the work that they do, a significant ban which excludes the applicant from participation in the industry is appropriate".

In narrowing the ban, O'Donovan reasoned that Babbage has" already been harshly dealt with and I am sure has learnt that there are serious consequences for behaving as he did".

Secondly, if a banning order of any significant length is imposed he will be forced to find a different profession and retrain, he said.

"His clients will lose the benefit of his skills as will the companies to which he has provided his services. Third, his conduct did not harm a client and, it has to be conceded it did occur in unusual circumstances. These factors are relevant to an assessment of the risk the applicant poses in the future, but are not in my assessment as significant as the applicant contends they are."

Babbage was an authorised representative of Wealthsure from 6 February 2013 to 5 March 2014 and was with Capstone between 6 March 2014 and 14 October 2021.

He was also the director of Babbage Finance until 13 October 2021, a former credit representative of My Local Broker.

