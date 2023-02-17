Cushman & Wakefield adds to local leadership

Guy Bennett has been appointed to lead the commercial real estate offering in Australia and New Zealand for global firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Bringing over 23 years' experience in commercial real estate, Bennett has previously held roles across all facets of property and funds management at J.P. Morgan, Charter Hall and EY.

Bennett joined the firm in October of last year as a managing director and head of capital markets in South Australia.

He takes over from Simon Fenn, who will move back to the role of national director of industrial and logistics capital markets, NSW.

Commenting on the appointment, Cushman & Wakefield chief executive Asia Pacific Matthew Bouw, said the commercial real estate business has grown rapidly over the last five years through a mixture of mergers and acquisitions, strategic hiring and organic growth.

"We now have a full-service integrated platform which I am sure Guy will take to the next level," Bouw said.

"We will always have a strong bias for promoting high performing talent like Guy into important leadership roles.

"Having previously worked with a leading REIT (Charter Hall) in Sydney in a national role across all markets and sectors of property, Bennett has a deeply entrenched national network and is extremely well regarded externally and internally."

Bennett has already worked with the national leadership team on Cushman & Wakefield's growth strategy, including the diversification of the firm's services and sectors across Australia and investment in its people and technology, he added.

Bennett said he is excited to propel the business into the future, while using his market knowledge and experience to further service the firm's client base.

"I am honoured to follow in Simon Fenn's footsteps and look forward to leading the Cushman & Wakefield business into the next stage of its growth cycle," Bennett said.

"This is an exciting time for the commercial real estate industry, and I look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place around the country."