Cromwell downgrades assets by $192m

Cromwell downgrades assets by $192mBY KARREN VERGARA | MONDAY, 15 JAN 2024 12:40PM
Cromwell Property Group saw the value of its assets dive $192.1 million in the six months to December 2023.
The amount represents a 7.5% reduction following an independent valuation. This is across eight out of nine properties.
The real estate fund manager had about $11.5 billion in assets under management as at June 2023 invested across Australia, Europe and New Zealand.
Cromwell chair Gary Weiss said 2023 was a challenging year for the company after making a statutory loss of $443.8 million.
"The ongoing simplification of the group had laid the foundations from which to grow the business. Management is well positioned to identify value accretive opportunities to recycle capital, launch new products, and build on partnerships to grow the funds management platform, which will lead to long-term returns for security holders," he said in announcing the FY23 results.
In its most recent quarterly rebalance, the S&P/ASX 200 Index booted out Cromwell together with Link Group.
Last week, ASX-listed real estate fund manager announced a substantial devaluation in one of its strategies.
Centuria's Office REIT also saw a massive drop in its valuation, shedding about $124 million.
Twelve of its 22 investment properties were reviewed as at 2023 end.
As at 30 June 2023, the total book value was $2.23 billion.
Centuria said the result was a like-for-like decrease of about $124 million on prior book values, or a decline of 5.6%.
Meanwhile, the weighted average capitalisation rate across the portfolio grew 26 basis points from June to December end, coming in at 6.26%.
