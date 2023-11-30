CPI cools to 4.9%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped faster than economists anticipated, coming in at 4.9% in October, a decline from 5.6% in September.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said the decline represents the third consecutive quarter of lower annual inflation and represents a positive trend when balanced against the 7.8% December peak.

It further explained, the figure reveals a gradual cool down, dropping from 5.9% in June and 6.8% in the December 2022 quarter.

Looking at the drivers, the ABS explained that annual services inflation eased for the first time since December 2021.

"The main reasons for the lower annual inflation are price falls for holiday travel and accommodation and a decrease in the costs for child-care due to changes in the childcare subsidy," it outlined.

Further, annual food inflation also subsided and dropped to 4.8% in September, down from 7.5% in the June quarter and the peak of 9.2% in December 2022.

Housing costs remained elevated with a 6.1% increase, accompanied by a 5.9% rise in transport expenses and a 5.3% increase in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina said the data doesn't provide any new information that would force the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike rates at next week's final board meeting for 2023.

"While the RBA has sounded more hawkish in the past few months under the new governor Michele Bullock, the RBA's commentary also hasn't indicated a sense of urgency to raise the cash rate imminently," she said.

Mousina explained that sales have been softer since the last rate hike in October. However, she cautioned this may be a one-off and a precursor to a November boost following Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

"The RBA has become increasingly concerned about "homegrown" services inflation driven by consumer demand," she noted.

Mousina further warned that the monthly CPI data does not provide a comprehensive view of inflation compared to quarterly data.

She said this is because the series is relatively recent, and not all components are surveyed every month.

"In October, under 65% of components were surveyed, which doesn't include many services," she noted.

"The lack of services surveyed in the October CPI and the stickiness of the trimmed mean in the monthly figures mean the RBA is still likely to maintain its tightening bias at next week's meeting."

Considering this, Mousina predicts the cash rate will remain unchanged at 4.35% until the start of rate cuts in mid-2024, though says there is a 45% chance an increase will come in February.