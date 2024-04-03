Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Court rejects Provide Capital's 'illogical' application

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 APR 2024   12:20PM

The federal court has rejected Provide Capital's "illogical" application to prevent ASIC conducting further investigation into the firm.

Justice Rofe dismissed Provide Capital's application that alleged ASIC did not have the state of mind required to conduct an investigation under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (ASIC Act).

Justice Rofe found that the firm's argument was "illogical and therefore that Provide Capital's application had no reasonable prospect of success".

As part of the proceeding, Provide Capital issued a notice to ASIC requesting documents relating to its investigation.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Justice Rofe said that while she did not need to decide on the notice due to the dismissal, "if I were required to reach a conclusion, I would have set the notice aside on the basis that it is fairly characterised as "fishing" or "trawling" for documents". She also ordered that Provide Capital pay ASIC's costs.

In March 2022, ASIC commenced an investigation into Provide Capital for alleged false and misleading representations or misleading or deceptive conduct.

Provide Capital said that its business enables individuals, companies, self-managed superannuation funds, and trusts the opportunity to lend to it and earn fixed interest returns. It then uses borrowings from third parties to increase its operational and investment capabilities.

ASIC commenced the formal investigation "under s 13 of the ASIC Act in relation to suspected contraventions of s 911A of the Corporations Act with respect to offering investment opportunities by Provide since 28 September 2020," court documents show.

In late 2022, ASIC began legal proceedings against Provide Capital following its failures to produce several documents as part of its investigation.

On 13 December 2023, Provide Capital made an application to prevent further investigations alleging ASIC did not have reasonable grounds to suspect the contraventions under investigation because it had not prepared an interim report under section 16 of the ASIC Act. The court found that Provide Capital had a history of delay and obfuscation in handing over the documents, resulting in the dismissal of its appeal.

Commenting on the latest verdict, ASIC chair Joe Longo said: "The outcome in this case demonstrates ASIC's commitment to taking action to prevent its investigations being delayed by baseless challenges to its powers."

Read more: ASICProvide CapitalJustice RofeJoe Longo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC ends legal battle: Provide Capital's appeal quashed
ASX settles $1.05m fine for transparency failures
Former adviser slapped with 12 charges
AFCA flags legal uncertainty on SMSF wholesale test
Director facing $13k fine in first of its kind action from ASIC
Wholesale investor tests up for parliamentary review
ASIC bans director who promised 150% returns
ASIC warns it can't take action on every case of misconduct
Super SA names chief executive
ASIC bans Queensland financial adviser

Editor's Choice

Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
AZ NGA has beefed up its executive team with the newly created role.

Aware Super chair named governor-general

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
Samantha Mostyn has been confirmed as the new governor-general.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The departure comes just one week after the fund appointed a new chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach