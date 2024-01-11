Court fines Linchpin, Endeavour directors

Several directors of Linchpin Capital Group and Endeavour Securities, both of which are now in liquidation, were slapped with a combined $390,000 penalty by the Federal Court for breaching their duties.

Last April, the court found that Ian Williams, Paul Raftery, Paul Nielsen, and Peter Daly breached numerous obligations in their roles as directors between 2015 and 2018.

This included failing to obtain member approval for related-party loans, and exercise care and diligence.

In 2019, the registered scheme operated by Endeavour and the unregistered scheme operated by Linchpin - both called the Investport Income Opportunity Fund - went into liquidation.

Previous court hearings found that Daly and Raftery improperly used their positions by receiving unsecured loans from the unregistered Investport Income Opportunity Fund for their personal use. Daly received loans totalling $130,000 while Raftery took a $40,000 loan. The money was also used to make loans to then-subsidiary Beacon Financial Group.

All four were banned from providing financial services for five years in November 2019.

On January 10, Judge Cheeseman ordered that Nielsen and Williams each pay a $100,000 penalty for their involvement. They are also banned from managing corporations for four years.

Raftery will pay a $40,000 penalty and be banned from managing a corporation for three years.

The trio did not contest ASIC's suggested penalty amount that they should pay. Daly, however, contested ASIC's penalty submissions, and will pay $150,000. Judge Cheeseman also ordered he be banned from managing corporations for five years.

Commenting on Daly, Judge Cheeseman said: "Mr Daly has only superficially accepted responsibility for his actions...The lack of remorse or contrition demonstrated by Mr Daly [...] is relevant in that it suggests a higher penalty is warranted for the penalty to achieve the objective of specific deterrence."

Further, Judge Cheeseman said that Daly "lacks real insight into his conduct and in substance has demonstrated limited remorse".

Nielsen, Raftery and Williams have also agreed to each pay $175,000 towards ASIC's costs.

Daly was ordered to pay ASIC costs of $175,000 together with other costs associated with the contested hearings.

Commenting on the latest decision, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "ASIC took this case because we believed reasonable steps were not being taken by the directors to comply with their own compliance plan and obtain member approval for loans."

"Today's penalties are significant and should act as a reminder to directors of responsible entities that operate managed investment schemes that they must act in the best interests of members."