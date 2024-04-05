Court delays DASS class action settlement approval

The Federal Court has delayed approving the $16 million class action settlement against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) as it seeks more information.

The class action led by Shine Lawyers, which was also brought against former Dixon Advisor chief executive Alan Dixon and former director Christopher Brown, sought redress for bad advice provided in relation to the Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).

Victims argued that Dixon financial advisers invested their money in the in-house product by not considering their best interest.

Last November, E&P settled the lawsuit for $16 million and was due to be approved by the Federal Court on April 3.

"Justice Thawley has adjourned the settlement approval hearing to April 17 to allow the applicant to provide further information to the court," E&P Financial Group told the ASX.

E&P did not provide more details about the type of information Justice Thawley was seeking.

DASS went into voluntary administration in January 2022. ASIC cancelled its licence on 5 April 2023.

DASS comprises the glut of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's complaints as well as the newly launched Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

Separately, E&P chief financial officer and joint company secretary Stephen Hill will leave the company on June 30.

Hill began working at E&P on 2015 as group financial controller and before that worked in finance and accounting roles at KPMG Australia and Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe.

He will be replaced by Robert Darwell, who is currently director of corporate finance and strategy.

Darwell has been with E&P for more than eight years, starting out as an analyst. Mike Adams will continue in the role of general counsel and joint company secretary.