Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Court delays DASS class action settlement approval

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 APR 2024   12:34PM

The Federal Court has delayed approving the $16 million class action settlement against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) as it seeks more information.

The class action led by Shine Lawyers, which was also brought against former Dixon Advisor chief executive Alan Dixon and former director Christopher Brown, sought redress for bad advice provided in relation to the Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).

Victims argued that Dixon financial advisers invested their money in the in-house product by not considering their best interest.

Last November, E&P settled the lawsuit for $16 million and was due to be approved by the Federal Court on April 3.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"Justice Thawley has adjourned the settlement approval hearing to April 17 to allow the applicant to provide further information to the court," E&P Financial Group told the ASX.

E&P did not provide more details about the type of information Justice Thawley was seeking.

DASS went into voluntary administration in January 2022. ASIC cancelled its licence on 5 April 2023.

DASS comprises the glut of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's complaints as well as the newly launched Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

Separately, E&P chief financial officer and joint company secretary Stephen Hill will leave the company on June 30.

Hill began working at E&P on 2015 as group financial controller and before that worked in finance and accounting roles at KPMG Australia and Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe.

He will be replaced by Robert Darwell, who is currently director of corporate finance and strategy.

Darwell has been with E&P for more than eight years, starting out as an analyst. Mike Adams will continue in the role of general counsel and joint company secretary.

Read more: DASSDixon AdvisorFederal CourtDixon AdvisoryJustice ThawleyAlan DixonAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityChristopher BrownCompensation Scheme of Last ResortE&P Financial GroupKPMG AustraliaLiberty Mutual Insurance EuropeMasters Residential Property FundMike AdamsRobert DarwellShine LawyersStephen Hill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inaugural CSLR levy slugs advisers $18.5m
Super funds' IDR process weak, inadequate: AFCA
CSLR kicks off, 2k await compensation
ASIC wins greenwashing case against Vanguard
ASIC ends legal battle: Provide Capital's appeal quashed
Court dismisses ASIC lawsuit against Finder
AFCA flags legal uncertainty on SMSF wholesale test
AFCA secures $40m in refunds
ASIC succeeds in conflicted remuneration case
Best default super funds revealed

Editor's Choice

Frontier promotes four staff members

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier Advisors has promoted four staffers - a principal consultant, a senior equities consultant and two quants from the capital markets team. It also recently hired a senior consultant from Zenith.

Court delays DASS class action settlement approval

KARREN VERGARA
The Federal Court has delayed approving the $16 million class action settlement against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) as it seeks more information.

L1 Capital joint MD takes leave of absence

KARREN VERGARA
The joint managing director and co-founder of L1 Capital will take a medical leave of absence for three months.

GQG and Magellan see FUM growth

ELIZA BAVIN
The two financial powerhouses reported higher funds under management, but one more than the other.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach