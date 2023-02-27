Countplus grows advice arm, discontinues Wealth Axis

Countplus grows advice arm, discontinues Wealth AxisBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 27 FEB 2023 12:50PM
Countplus reported growth in advisers of 13% in the first half and a 17% increase in wealth segment revenues, while also announcing it will discontinue Wealth Axis' operations.
Filing its 1H23 results with the ASX this morning, Countplus' revenues were reported at $45.4 million, $8.4 million of which came from its wealth segment. This is an increase of $1.2 million compared to 1H22.
The wealth business also recorded adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) - Countplus' preferred measure - of $1.37 million, up 99% year on year.
The number of advice documents written were up 112% to 12,571, while gross business earnings grew 55% and gross business earnings per adviser were up 58%.
The business recognised a non-cash impairment of $1.4 million owing to the discontinuing operations of Wealth Axis. In May 2021, Countplus acquired 51% of Wealth Axis to provide its network with paraplanning, technology and administration support services.
The decision to do so followed an operation review, Countplus said. In doing so, Countplus saw a reduction in annual operating losses of $429,000.
The board declared an interim dividend of 1.50 cents per share, fully franked.
