Cost-of-living crisis puts young members at risk: Rest

Rest has reported that rising cost-of-living pressures are harming the mental health and financial future of young members, intensifying pre-existing concerns about retirement.

A survey commissioned by the $75 billion industry fund revealed that 73% of its young members experiencing financial stress say that it's adversely affecting their mental health.

The research discovered that young Rest members are disproportionately facing high levels of stress, deteriorating mental and physical health, and heightened pessimism due to cost-of-living pressures.

Additionally, most young Rest members harbour retirement concerns about having sufficient super, despite being decades away from retirement. They're also more pessimistic about their future compared to the average Australian superannuation member.

Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the research paints a "sobering picture" of its young members' experiences, highlighting the acute impact of cost-of-living pressures on Australians.

"We know superannuation is not always front of mind for young people and encouraging them to engage with their super is a perennial challenge," Doyle said.

"However, we do not want this current level of despondency to lead to many more young people disengaging entirely from their financial future which would make the challenge even more difficult."

The leading causes of financial stress among young Rest members include rising cost of bills (81%), difficulty saving for a house deposit (70%), rental costs (62%), debt (54%), and job uncertainty (48%).

Doyle says super funds must be part of the solution.

"Our research shows that, when they [young people] engage with their superannuation, members can feel more confident about their future," she said.

"Earlier and more regular engagement can lead to better retirement outcomes.

"It's so important that funds make it simple for members to access and understand their super, and provide seamless experiences through digital advice, apps and online customer service."

While acknowledging that funds can't do it all, Doyle urges her industry peers to seize every chance to create a fairer, more equitable super system for the future of young members, citing recent initiatives like the removal of the $450 monthly income threshold and the introduction of payday super.

"We need to build on this momentum and implement further reforms, such as superannuation contributions on paid parental leave," she concluded.