Consumer interests prioritised in YFYS review

Industry groups have welcomed the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) review's focus on consumer interests by targeting poor performing super funds.

Responding to yesterday's release, Financial Services Council (FSC) commended the government for listening to feedback from the investment and superannuation sectors by including ten new benchmarks into fund performance assessments.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "In the highly complex and technical field of investment management the government should be congratulated for taking the prudent approach of listening and responding to evidence-based policy."

"Maintaining the approach of using current administration fees when benchmarking product performance is the best outcome for consumers as evidence from the prudential regulator has demonstrated that this focus has reduced administration fees for consumers of MySuper products."

Likewise, Super Consumers Australia (SCA) director Xavier O'Halloran praised the government's YFYS review for its plan to test some of the highest-free and worst-value super products. Millions of Australians currently invest in products that haven't gone quality checks, but the YFYS review will sharpen the teeth of regulators.

"By expanding the performance test, more Australians will benefit from a system that prioritises accountability and transparency," O'Halloran said.

Meanwhile, Industry Super Australia (ISA) expressed disappointment that poorer performing Choice sector will remain "shielded" from assessment, including all products in the deaccumulation phase.

ISA called on the government to test al APRA regulated funds, including those in the retirement phase.

"All members deserve to know if their fund is a dud, including retirees," ISA said.

Despite the government's efforts to streamline stapling administration, ISA stated the teething issues remain, with members still being stapled to underperforming funds that failed the performance test.

With over 850,000 members remaining in "dud" funds that failed the performance test, this could cost them more than $200,000 at retirement.

Further, highlighting the need for improved stapling administration, in just 12 months, these members have already incurred a combined cost of $1.6 billion.

SCA's O'Halloran also emphasised the need for improved stapling administration, revealing that stapling protections are being bypassed through employee onboarding processes, resulting in people being pulled out of quality funds and placed in high-fee, poor-performing options, often leading to the creation of costly duplicate accounts.

However, he welcomed the ATO's announcement that it will take additional steps to improve the employee onboarding experience.

Yesterday, the government released its YFYS review outcomes, which included several key updates. These included extending the testing period from eight to rent years to encourage longer-term investment decisions, adjustments to benchmarks to prevent unintentional discouragement of investment in certain asset classes, and changes to notification letters sent to members by trustees of failed products.