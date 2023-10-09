Consultation paper released on aligning super payments with wages

The government has released a consultation paper today, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed framework to synchronise superannuation payments with wages.

The Securing Australians' Superannuation consultation paper also seeks feedback on how employee onboarding and their choice of fund could be improved under payday super.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the government announced that from 1 July 2026, employers will be mandated to pay Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contributions alongside salary and wages payments.

The consultation paper said that aligning superannuation payments with wages ensures employees have clearer visibility over correct SG contributions. This adjustment not only offers employees extended time in the fund, amplifying the benefits of compounding returns, but also bolsters the ATO's capabilities for early detection of discrepancies, increasing the likelihood of timely compliance actions to recover unpaid SG.

It's estimated around 8.9 million Australians will benefit higher retirement savings from receiving the SG contributions earlier and more frequently.

For example, by switching to payday super, a 25-year-old median income earner currently receiving their super quarterly and wages fortnightly could be around $6000 or 1.5% better off at retirement.

More frequent super payments will also make employers' payroll management smoother with fewer liabilities building up on their books.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said: "This simple change will strengthen Australia's superannuation system and help deliver a more dignified retirement to more Australian workers."

Interested parties are encouraged to provide input on the consultation paper by November 3.