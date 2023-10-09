Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Consultation paper released on aligning super payments with wages

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 9 OCT 2023   12:44PM

The government has released a consultation paper today, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed framework to synchronise superannuation payments with wages.

The Securing Australians' Superannuation consultation paper also seeks feedback on how employee onboarding and their choice of fund could be improved under payday super.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the government announced that from 1 July 2026, employers will be mandated to pay Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contributions alongside salary and wages payments.

The consultation paper said that aligning superannuation payments with wages ensures employees have clearer visibility over correct SG contributions. This adjustment not only offers employees extended time in the fund, amplifying the benefits of compounding returns, but also bolsters the ATO's capabilities for early detection of discrepancies, increasing the likelihood of timely compliance actions to recover unpaid SG.

It's estimated around 8.9 million Australians will benefit higher retirement savings from receiving the SG contributions earlier and more frequently.

For example, by switching to payday super, a 25-year-old median income earner currently receiving their super quarterly and wages fortnightly could be around $6000 or 1.5% better off at retirement.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

More frequent super payments will also make employers' payroll management smoother with fewer liabilities building up on their books.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said: "This simple change will strengthen Australia's superannuation system and help deliver a more dignified retirement to more Australian workers."

Interested parties are encouraged to provide input on the consultation paper by November 3.

Read more: Payday superATOStephen JonesSuperannuation GuaranteeJim Chalmers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund
Super tax break changes open for consultation
Treasury consults on PwC-linked reforms
NowInfinity bolsters estate planning capabilities
Experience pathway enshrined in legislation
Government passes FAR legislation
Government consults on superannuation objective laws
Rest closes investment options, shifts allocations
Government cracks down following PwC scandal
Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms

Editor's Choice

Consultation paper released on aligning super payments with wages

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has released a consultation paper today, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed framework to synchronise superannuation payments with wages.

Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

AMP shareholder class action settlement slashed

KARREN VERGARA
Disgruntled AMP shareholders are set to receive $84 million out of the $110 million class action settlement after legal fees are taken out should the court approve the proposed amount.

Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Peter Costello has informed the government he will not pursue a third term as the chair of the Future Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.