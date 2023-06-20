Consultation opens on NALI reforms

The government has proposed several changes to the non-arm's length income (NALI) regulations, which are set to affect self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) and small APRA-regulated funds (SAF).

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Bill 2023 seeks to refine the NALI provisions announced in the 2023-24 Budget.

The bill contains amendments to the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 which limits the application of the non-arm's length expense (NALE) rules to SMSFs and SAFs. Under the current law, the non-arm's length expense (NALE) rules apply to all complying superannuation funds.

The bill also distinguishes between specific and general expenses for the purposes of NALE rules for both general and specific expenses of the fund.

Further, it sets the amount of income taxable as NALI from a general expense breach by an SMSF or SAF as twice the difference between the amount that would have been charged as an arm's length expense and the amount that was actually charged to the fund. Currently, general expenses result in all fund income being taxed at the highest marginal rate.

The new law sets out that expenses incurred or expected to have been incurred before 1 July 2018 cannot result in the application of the non-arm's length expense rules.

Presently, expenses incurred or expected to have been incurred before 1 July 2018 can result in the application of the non-arm's length expense rules in relation to income derived in 2018-19 and/or future income years.

The consultation period is open until July 7.