Consultation opens on NALI reforms

Consultation opens on NALI reformsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023 12:42PM
Read more: NALI, SMSF, NALE, Superannuation, APRA, Budget
The government has proposed several changes to the non-arm's length income (NALI) regulations, which are set to affect self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) and small APRA-regulated funds (SAF).
The Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Bill 2023 seeks to refine the NALI provisions announced in the 2023-24 Budget.
The bill contains amendments to the Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 which limits the application of the non-arm's length expense (NALE) rules to SMSFs and SAFs. Under the current law, the non-arm's length expense (NALE) rules apply to all complying superannuation funds.
The bill also distinguishes between specific and general expenses for the purposes of NALE rules for both general and specific expenses of the fund.
Further, it sets the amount of income taxable as NALI from a general expense breach by an SMSF or SAF as twice the difference between the amount that would have been charged as an arm's length expense and the amount that was actually charged to the fund. Currently, general expenses result in all fund income being taxed at the highest marginal rate.
The new law sets out that expenses incurred or expected to have been incurred before 1 July 2018 cannot result in the application of the non-arm's length expense rules.
Presently, expenses incurred or expected to have been incurred before 1 July 2018 can result in the application of the non-arm's length expense rules in relation to income derived in 2018-19 and/or future income years.
The consultation period is open until July 7.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Schroders Australia appoints new chief executive|
ASIC flags AI regulation remit|
URF investors reject K2 as RE|
Hamilton Lane welcomes local head of private wealth|
|Sponsored by
Want regular income for your clients?
Uncover the basics of commercial property investing at Charter Hall's Adviser Resource Centre.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Hugh Humphrey
COUNTPLUS LIMITED