Financial Planning
Confusion over RG 146 requirements
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:37AM

The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association (SAFAA) has sought clarity from ASIC on what continuous professional development (CPD) financial advisers are still required to do.

SAFAA chief executive Judith Fox said that the association was getting queries from members who were unclear on whether they still had to do RG 146 CPD, now that the new FASEA CPD requirements are transitioning into effect.

"Confusion has been rife as to when RG 146 CPD no longer needs to be recorded," Fox said in a note to members.

ASIC senior specialist, financial advisers Anna Dawson responded to SAFAA's query on the subject, saying that CPD against RG 146 has not been required since 1 January 2019, as that is when the FASEA CPD requirements commenced.

"I understand that in the transitional period CPD providers have been recording CPD against both the RG 146 and the FASEA requirements," Dawson said.

"I confirm that recording of CPD against the RG 146 requirements is no longer required for financial advisers."

Fox pointed out that many advisers will have to continue with the RG 146 policy and compliance until completing the FASEA exam and approved education.

"The FASEA Code of Ethics will work alongside RG 146 until such time as the exam and education qualification conditions are met," Fox said.

"Once met, the adviser will only come under the FASEA compliance obligations and RG 146 policy will effectively become obsolete."

However, authorised representatives are likely to be required by their licensee to be compliant with RG 146, she added.

"For authorised representatives, it is status quo. They continue to need to be compliant with RG146," Fox said.

"It is only if an individual is both an authorised representative and a financial adviser that the FASEA CPD requirements apply to them in their role as a financial adviser."

