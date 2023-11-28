Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products

Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has joined forces with Challenger to launch the next stage of its retirement income strategy in early 2024.

The longevity solution was developed by CSC under its RIS program to help meet its customer's needs in retirement.

After conducting qualitative and quantitative research, CSC said it chose Challenger to provide a longevity solution that can be combined with its CSCri account-based pension.

"We are delighted to partner with Challenger, Australia's largest provider of annuities," CSC chief executive Damian Hill said.

"CSC has undertaken a detailed review of the options and providers available to help our customers address longevity in retirement, and Challenger is our selected industry-leading provider."

Hill said CSC's strategy is a significant milestone in serving those who served and their beneficiaries.

"The strategy aims to provide innovative retirement solutions, support, and guidance to customers, regardless of the path they choose in their retirement," he said.

"Customers are guided using customer cohort-based retirement profiles, simplifying their journey to accessing retirement income."

According to Hill, CSC designed various retirement income solutions that cater to the distinctive requirements of its customers. For this purpose, they have categorised their customers into cohort-based retirement profiles.

The process of creating these profiles was influenced and guided by CSC's customer research and was reviewed by an external specialist independently, Hill added.

"When we launch in early 2024, we'll also provide customers with the support and guidance required to help them choose the retirement profile and solution that's right for them... One that suits their balance of stability and sustainability of income, retraining the purchasing power of their income, as well as continuing to be able to access their capital," he said.

Challenger chief executive and managing director Nick Hamilton said he is honoured the partnership with CSC will support Australians who have served in the APS and ADF in their retirement.

"Like many older Australians, a significant cohort of CSC customers are worried their savings will run out, leading many to 'under retire' and unnecessarily reduce their quality of life," Hamilton said.

"Leveraging our expertise in managing longevity risk, CSC can now offer their customers a solution that will provide guaranteed income in retirement, and the confidence to draw down on their savings.

"Through our partnership Challengers' longevity solution will form part of CSC's broader retirement income strategy, ensuring that their customers can access a simple solution at scale."

Before deciding on their retirement income solution, CSC said customers who may benefit from an annuity will be referred to a CSC representative.

This referral will ensure that they receive the necessary support and guidance to make their decision confidently and knowledgeably, it said.

CSC has over 745,000 members and $63.3 billion in funds under management (FUM).